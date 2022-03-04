Elden Ring Iji Location: How to Find the Blacksmith for Blaidd

Elden Ring gives its players the ability to not only meet a wide variety of different NPCs, including many merchants and blacksmiths but also gives them the chance to take part in a great number of side-quests, some of which can affect the game’s ending in a pivotal way. And among the many questlines players can embark on, that of the wolfman Blaidd is among the most useful, as it not only gives players the ability to summon him when facing an extremely challenging boss but also allows them access to the Carian Filigreed Crest Talisman. With that said, to be able to buy the Talisman, players need to find Iji, the blacksmith mentioned by Blaidd. Now, to help you get the Talisman as soon as possible, here’s where to find Iji in Elden Ring.

Where to find Blacksmith Iji for Blaidd in Elden Ring

You will be able to find Smithing Master Iji on Liurnia of the Lakes, more specifically in front of the Road to the Manor Site of Grace, located above Kingsrealm Ruins, an area located north of The Four Belfries and west of the Bellum Church. Iji will also appear, in Spirit Form, on the Three Sisters area, after players agree to serve Ranni the Witch and embark on her questline. Apart from his role in Blaidd’s quest, Iji is also one of the only NPCs in the game who are able to sell you Somber Smithing Stones, a must for leveling up special armaments, such as many boss weapons. It’s also important to point out that both Iji’s and Blaidd’s questlines are directly related to Ranni’s, so you will only be able to witness their fates by taking part in it.

Elden Ring is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, exclusively via Steam. You can check out our review of the From Software’s newest epic here.