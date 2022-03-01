Elden Ring: Should You Serve Ranni or Not?

After you make it through Caria Manor in Elden Ring, you will find yourself at Ranni’s Rise where a witch named Ranni will ask you to serve her. She has other associates in the area who could be useful allies on your quest to become Elden Lord, including Blaidd the wolfman and Seluvis the sorcerer. However, something seems off about the whole operation from the moment you set foot in her tower, so should you serve Ranni the witch in Elden Ring? What happens if you do and what happens if you don’t?

Should You Serve Ranni the Witch in Elden Ring?

There aren’t any downsides to not serving Ranni, but your game can go in a radically different direction if you do choose to serve her. Not serving Ranni allows you to continue your journey like nothing ever happened, chasing after the Erdtree as you were before. However, if you enter Ranni’s service, you open up one of the game’s largest and most complex questlines with a cast of interesting characters to meet. You can always come back later and choose to serve Ranni at another time if you don’t want to commit immediately.

If you decide to serve Ranni, then you’ll be sent to extraordinary optional areas that you never would have seen otherwise. Of course, you can always stumble upon these areas naturally without ever speaking to Ranni, but a bit of direction is nice sometimes. Serving Ranni also opens up the door for a potentially different ending based on some choices you can make later in the game. You aren’t locked into anything at this point in the story, it’s just another potential route you can take later on.

However, there are some instances where Ranni will not let you serve her even if you want to. There are prerequisites that you must meet in order to enter her service, but Elden Ring players can’t seem to agree on what exactly is required and what isn’t.

At the very least, you must have defeated General Radahn in Caelid or Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon at the Raya Lucaria Academy in order to be able to serve Ranni. If you haven’t beaten either of these bosses, then you definitely won’t have the option to serve. There could be other necessary steps to take as well, so we’ll update this post once more concrete information becomes available.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.