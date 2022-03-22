Elden Ring Endings Explained: How to Get the Best Ending

Elden Ring has three main endings and some variants between each. Only the standard ending has variations to it, depending on whose quests you took on and who you decided to pledge your allegiance to. Luckily, in the grand scheme of things, you’re not locked out of any ending per se, so you mostly have free reign over which ending you want to get. Obviously, there is the canonical ending, but players may not see it to be the best. Here, as objective as possible, we’ll go over the three main endings and which one is most likely the best ending in Elden Ring.

Which is the Best Ending in Elden Ring?

Elden Lord

This is the standard ending of Elden Ring. You’ll assume the Throne and become Elden Lord. The canonical ending is called Age of Fracture. Nothing different really happens after. Becoming Elden Lord was your original intent from the beginning, so this is a good ending.

Age of the Stars

Instead of interacting with the Fractured Marika statue, you’ll invoke Ranni the Witch. In this ending, she’ll become the queen of the Throne and take you, the Tarnished, as her Elden Lord. With all the memes running around on the internet about you having no maiden, this kills 2 birds with 1 stone. Not only do you end up with a maiden in the end, but you also become lord of the Elden Throne.

Lord of the Frenzied Flame

This is considered a bad ending. You essentially see the world burn as you have become cursed by the Three Fingers. The Erdtree was already set aflame, but you just now bring what looks like hell on Earth, but to the Lands Between. This can be reversed if you follow Millicent’s quest to the end.

The Best Ending

It’s a tie between Age of the Stars and the plain Elden Lord ones. On one hand, becoming Elden Lord and assuming control means you have completed your objective. On the other hand, with Ranni by your side, you proved White-Faced Varre wrong, but then you stray away from the focus of the Throne.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.