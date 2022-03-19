Elden Ring Age of the Stars Guide: Step-by-Step Walkthrough for Ranni’s Ending

An alternate ending to the “intended” ending in Elden Ring lies with the bestowment of Ranni the Witch assuming the Elden Throne. There are some rather different steps to take compared to other endings, but don’t worry. To get Ranni’s ending in the game, it’s a straightforward process. Here is how to get the Age of the Stars ending in Elden Ring.

How to Get the Age of the Stars Ending in Elden Ring

The Age of the Stars ending can actually be achieved even after defeating the final boss, so don’t worry about being locked out of the ending. What you’ll simply need to do is complete Ranni’s questline. We have an extremely detailed guide on how you can complete that here.

A good indicator to tell if you fully completed her quest is when you had to unfortunately quell the frenzy of Blaidd, ultimately killing him. You’ll also receive the Moonlight Greatsword— or the Dark Moon Greatsword as it’s named in Elden Ring. Basically, if you have those in your inventory, you’re good to go when it comes to reaching a conclusion to this epic journey.

Upon defeating the Elden Beast, don’t interact with the Fractured Marika. Instead, there will be a blue summon sign near it. It’ll resemble the annoying messages that you see all over the game, but this one will specifically prompt you with a message to summon Ranni. Doing so will initiate the ending involving her, ultimately leading to the Age of the Stars.

This may be considered the best ending to many because of the fandom Ranni has. You start off this game being considered “maidenless”, but you now have Ranni at the Throne being the queen, and you as her Elden Lord. You have created an ending that Rennala could not, though it can be considered to be one where you assume control of all things to your will.

In the event that you locked yourself out of this ending by being cursed with the Frenzied Flame, we’ll have a guide that can help you remove that.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.