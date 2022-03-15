Elden Ring Lord of Frenzied Flame Ending Guide: Step-by-Step Walkthrough

FromSoftware games have always had different endings to choose from. Completionists, trophy hunters, and achievement hunters all want to get at least each variant of an ending to get that 100% completion. In the case of Elden Ring, there are three main endings to achieve. Each of these will grant an aforementioned trophy or achievement. For now, we’ll go over what’s considered the bad ending. Here is how to get the Lord of Frenzied Flame ending in Elden Ring.

How to get Lord of Frenzied Flame in Elden Ring

If you choose to get the canonically bad ending in Elden Ring, you can start influencing the story to start leaning you that way once you get to Leyndell. Once you get to the Royal Capital, make your way to the underground area, or the sewers. This place is easy to get lost in, so you may want to have some guidance from the Dung Eater where you should and shouldn’t go.

As you make your way through the main dungeon aspect of the underground, you’ll come across Mohg, the Omen. Luckily he won’t be at his fullest potential like he was when protecting Miquella. Defeat him and unlock a hidden path behind him. Just strike the wall to unveil a long parkour section.

Once here, you’ll see a strange-looking door that will only open if you strip yourself of all armor. You can then open the door and get a cutscene where the three fingers will possess you with the Frenzied Flame. Depending on where you are in the story, certain scenes with Melina would unfold differently.

Now you just have to defeat the final boss and activate the Frenzied Flame at the Fractured Marika. If you decide to do some save-scumming, you can actually remove the Frenzied Flame to get the other endings and achieve each of the main three on your first playthrough. We’ll have a detailed guide here to go more into that.

Elden Ring is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.