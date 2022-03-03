Elden Ring Moonlight Greatsword Location: How to Get Moonlight Greatsword in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has numerous references to FromSoftware’s previous games. As one might expect, one of these references is a familiar weapon known for firing magical beams of light. But the Moonlight Greatsword in Elden Ring isn’t so easy to find. Rather than being a reward for killing a boss or simply being found out in the world, players need to follow a specific questline that leads to an alternate ending for the game.

How to Get the Moonlight Greatsword in Elden Ring

To get the Moonlight Greatsword, players will need to follow Ranni’s questline. There are many steps to take throughout it, though the first step is to find Ranni and agree to serve her. She’ll ask you to find the Fingerslayer Blade, also known as the hidden treasure of Nokron. Players will have access to the help of some companions along the way, and they should be sure to speak with Blaidd whenever possible. His guidance will be vital in figuring out where to go next.

Once you give Ranni the blade, she’ll reward you with a statue. Follow the statue’s guidance from its item description and then return to the Three Sisters towers. At that point, it should be possible to access Renna’s Rise, which contains a teleporter leading to the next part of the quest. Obtain the doll and speak with it at the next site of grace, then simply continue onward until finding and defeating the Baleful Shadow. You’ll obtain a key that accesses a treasure chest only found after defeating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon. Take a quick detour to obtain the item found in there and continue onward past where you fought the Shadow.

After performing all these tasks, the path is relatively straightforward – minus a few difficult bosses standing in the way. Do your best to push forward and eventually you’ll make your way into a church. Drop through the hole inside of it and interact with the doll at the end to complete the quest, rewarding you with the Dark Moon Greatsword. It requires high Intelligence and a fair amount of both Strength and Dexterity to wield, so make sure you have enough if you want to make full use of this classic weapon.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.