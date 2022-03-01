Elden Ring Blaidd Location: Where to Find Blaidd in Sifora River Well

When you enter the service of Ranni the Witch in Elden Ring, you’re told to go meet up with Blaidd at the Siofra River Well in the Mistwood, but where exactly is that? Elden Ring does not hold your hand at all, especially when it comes to directions. There aren’t any map markers or quest icons in this game, so how are you supposed to know where to find Blaidd? Well, if you’ve done even a little exploring, you likely already have the correct destination unlocked. Here’s where to meet Blaidd at the Siofra River Well in Elden Ring.

Where is Blaidd in Siofra River?

When you first speak to Blaidd, he says he is heading to the Siofra River Well in the Mistwood. That’s located in the eastern half of Limgrave near the Minor Erdtree. It’s in between the Third Church of Marika and Fort Haight, and you can find it right next to the Mistwood Ruins. If you haven’t discovered any of these landmarks, then just look for the dense forest area on your map.

Once you arrive at the well, head inside and you will find a lift that takes you deep underground to the Siofra River area. This is a fantastical area that’s beautiful to look at, and it’s also where you need to meet your wolfman friend. Once you arrive in Siofra River, you’ll have to progress a bit further into the area before you can find Blaidd. You can see his exact location on the map below.

As you can see, you will need to encounter the second Site of Grace in the region before you can find Blaidd. Once the area opens up and you make it out of the tight canyon at the beginning of the area, you can head straight over to him. He’s standing near the edge of a cliff next to one of the giant stone pillars. He’s quite easy to miss, so keep a sharp eye out for him.

Once you speak to Blaidd, he’ll tell you that he’s hit a wall in his quest to reach Nokron. He doesn’t know where to go from here, so he recommends that you return to Caria Manor and ask Seluvis for advice. That old wizard didn’t seem too kind when you first met him, but he’ll kickstart the next part of Ranni’s storyline and become a useful vendor later down the line if you complete his quest, so it’s worth doing. Besides, Blaidd isn’t going anywhere for now, and there’s nothing left to do with him at this point.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.