Elden Ring Seluvis’s Rise Guide: How to Get Inside the Tower

Elden Ring is a massive, sprawling adventure that takes place in the fantasy bathed land of Limgrave. Not only will you be dispatching enemies with your arsenal of ever-growing skills, but you’ll also be able to tackle and scale massive towers, with challenges that lay inside. Getting inside of Seluvis’s Rise is no easy feat, but with the right knowledge, this becomes a much easier task upon you.

Thankfully, we are here to help you best this puzzling tower. Following our handy and helpful guide, we are going to tell you how to get inside of the aforementioned tower and claim the goods for yourself.

Seluvis’s Rise – How To Get Inside

Seluvis is a character in part of an ongoing questline in Elden Ring, and getting to him is no small feat. As you approach Seluvis’s Rise in the northern part of the map, you’ll be greeted with a large tower, and equally large monsters to fight. As you approach the tower, you may come across a large dragon, which we exercise to approach with caution, as if you are not strong enough, you will get destroyed quickly. Making sure that you are well equipped, and are playing with a playstyle that is comfortable to you is key in this game, so make sure you are prepared.

As you climb closer to the tower, you will be treated by a large boss on horseback, so you will need to use your skillset and dispatch this enemy, so you can access the ruins that are near your location.

Once the boss has been felled, you’ll be able to access the ruins of this area, and subsequently, the access point of the tower. Inside of the tower, you’ll be greeted by a frail, older woman by the name of Seluvis, who has more quests for you to complete, granting you rewards for your completion of them.

One of the greatest parts of Elden Ring is how transparent it is, allowing you to explore the world in its entirety without holding your hand. However, some players may see this as a downfall, as this quest could be a bit easier to complete if they were told what needed to be done. Thankfully, the overall questline is quite easy once you know what to do, so get out there and explore the world!

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.