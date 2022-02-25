Best Elden Ring Beginner Classes: Make the Game Easier With These Builds

Elden Ring features an overwhelming amount of content, and while it may be intimidating at first, we are here to help you out. Offering a much larger selection of classes than previous entries in the Souls-Bourne genre, you are granted a choice of 10 different builds to use.

Following our helpful guides, you’ll be able to find new weapons for your selected classes, the best ways to explore the world and so much more. Without any further ado, let’s get into this and help you determine the best starting class to experiment with to help you through the beginning hours of the game.

The Path of the Vagabond

The Vagabond is going to be one of the best starting classes, as you will have the most points in Vigor, Strength, and Dexterity of all of the available starting classes. Most fans of Souls-Borne games are going to feel very familiar with this class, as it is very reminiscent of the Knight class from previous entries.

Starting with a larger health pool, and more strength and dexterity makes it easier to equip heavier gear, handle larger weapons, and more to make your initial playtime a bit easier. Elden Ring is an unforgiving game, so having any sort of starting bonus is a great option for those that are making their first plunge into the series.

The Warriors Way

Using the Warrior is another great option for those that are just learning the ropes, as you are equipped from the get-go with dual scimitars, giving you a bit of an advantage against early game foes. Having an extended pool of stamina is also another great perk of this class, as the Souls-Borne rely heavily on stamina to survive an encounter.

Being able to dodge, roll and block your way to victory is key in the battles of this game, and allow you an ample opportunity to learn the ropes with a bit more ease, but the downfall of the Warrior class is their lower Vigor pool, meaning you’ll be able to avoid more attacks, but take a bit less damage. Thankfully, you’ll have an opportunity to grow your vigor pool as you progress further into the game.

The Samurai’s Glare

The Samurai class is a new class that has been added to Elden Ring and features great Dexterity, and a fair spread of points through the Vigor and Endurance categories, as well. However, the Samurai benefits from a great weapon selection from the start of your journey.

Starting the game off with a powerful katana and a longbow gives you a bit of power advantage when first taking your steps into the new and exciting world. And also having the coolest set of armor from the get-go that is not only visually impressive but also offers great defensive stats helps push the advantage into your field from the start. Playing much like the Vagabond class above, and featuring similar stats, you’ll be able to start your game off right.

Elden Ring is a game all about exploration and finding out the best way to take on the world yourself. While there are ways that you may be able to help yourself, such as picking the best class for your play style, you may need help crafting items or finding unique armor pieces. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered on all of your questions.

Elden Ring is out now for the PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC.