Elden Ring Horse: How to Get a Mount in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is From Software’s first fully open-world game, and players can get their very own horse to help them explore the world. You won’t start the game with a mount, however, and in true From Software fashion, unlocking the horse is not very straightforward. Most other games would have you visit a stable or tame a horse in the wild, but Elden Ring’s horse is obtained in a way you might not expect. Once you obtain the mount, you’ll be able to call upon it whenever you want, even going so far as to use it in combat and boss fights. It’s a helpful tool, so here’s how you can get a horse in Elden Ring.

How to Get a Horse in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring horse is obtained very early in the game. To unlock it, you have to rest at four Sites of Grace. These are the equivalents of bonfires or lanterns from Dark Souls and Bloodborne respectively. After you rest at the fourth Site of Grace, you’ll encounter a cutscene introducing you to Melina, the game’s version of the Fire Keeper or Maiden in Black.

After the cutscene ends, she’ll give you an item called the Spectral Steed Whistle. This allows you to summon a horse. Make sure to equip it next to your flasks for easy access.

How to Summon a Mount in Elden Ring

To summon a mount, all you have to do is use the Spectral Steed Whistle. This will summon the horse and automatically mount it. Your horse’s name is Torrent, and the horse can sprint for long distances and double jump. It’s even great in combat, allowing you to quickly strike foes before retreating to a safe distance.

Mounted combat is a key part of Elden Ring, but be careful not to let Torrent take too much damage. Your horse can die, leaving you stranded on foot. You can bring it back to life by resting at a Site of Grace or spending a Health Flask, but those are high prices in the world of Elden Ring. Take care, and don’t be afraid to use your steed during combat.

