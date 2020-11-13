Demon’s Souls PS5 – How to Level Up Character

Leveling in Demon’s Souls is similar to other Souls games. You have to collect souls by defeating enemies, hold on to them long enough to get them to a place where you can unload them, that is unless you perish beforehand. In Demon’s Souls, you’ll need to do a couple of things before you can start leveling up your character. In this guide, we’ll explain what you need to do to level up your character in Demon’s Souls.

How to Level Up in Demon’s Souls

Simply put you want to collect as many souls as you can and then bring them back to the Nexus hub area. Once there you want to speak with the Black Maiden and she will allow you to spend them on your character. However, there are some things that you must do beforehand.

Step 1 – You need to make it through the Boletarian Palace and defeat Phalanx.

Step 2 – You need to return to the Nexus and speak with the Monumental

Step 3 – Return to the Black Maiden and Spend your Souls.

The Boletarian Palace is basically the starting zone for Demon’s Souls. You’ll need to make it through this treacherous area and then beat the boss at the end of it to even be able to start leveling your character. After you’ve beaten Phalanx, go back to the Nexus via the Archstone and you will then need to speak with the Monumental at the top of the Nexus area and the four sealed Archstones will be unlocked. After this task is complete, head back the Black Maiden and speak with her. She will give you two items. Speak with her again and you will be asked if you seek soul power. Select yes and you will be able to spend any souls to level up your character.