Elden Ring: How to Level Up and Increase Your Stats

Levelling up in Elden Ring will make your character more powerful by increasing your stats depending on how you want to allocate the runes that you’ve collected. However, it’s locked behind a bit of progression in the game and meeting a very important NPC. In this guide we’ll explain exactly what you need to do in the early-game to level up and increase your stats in Elden Ring.

How to Level up in Elden Ring

Leveling up in Elden Ring is going to be locked until you’ve met a character named Melina. She will introduce you to the larger story behind Elden Ring and give you the ability to level up whenever you visit a Site of Grace. In a basic playthrough where you don’t do much exploring in the early part of the game Melina should introduce herself to you by the time you make it to your third or fourth Site of Grace.

The easiest way to get her to appear is by following the order below:

After leaving the Cave of Knowledge Make Your Way to the Church of Ellah. Make Your Way North Through the Forest to the Gatefront Ruins Site of Grace. When You Rest at this Site of Grace Melina Will Introduce Herself and give you the ability to level up.

At this point Melina will give you the option to level up your character and increase your stats. At this point Melina will also give you the Spectral Steed Whistle which allows you to summon your horse, Torrent.

Once you’re able to level up, you can then choose to spend the runes you collect on a variety of different attribute points. Depending on the character build you are going for you can choose to spend those points in many ways: Here’s a short breakdown on what each attribute point does:

VIG – Vigor – Increase HP

MND – Mind – Increase FP

END – Endurance – Increase Stamina Bar and Equip Load

STR – Strength – Increases Damage and Ability to Use Strength Weapons

DEX – Dexterity – Damage modifier to dexterity weapons

INT – Intelligence – Damage modifier for sorcery and incantations

FTH – Faith – Damage modifier and usage requirement for sorcery and incantations

ARC – Arcane – Damage modifier and usage requirement for specific sorcery and incantations

And that’s all you need to know about leveling up and increasing your stats in Elden Ring. Once you’ve locked in these choices you’ll be tied to them when levelling up your character so choose wisely. You will be able to respec your character in Elden Ring at a later point in the game.

- This article was updated on February 25th, 2022