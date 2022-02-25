Godrick the Grafted Boss Guide: How to Beat Godrick the Grafted in Elden Ring

Deadly foes and challenges of obscene difficulty await players in Elden Ring. Many of these players will find some of the toughest challenges very early on as they make their way to the first demigod. After defeating Margit, the Fell Omen and breaking through Stormveil Castle, Godrick the Grafted awaits those that might seek the Elden Ring. It’s necessary to defeat Godrick in order to progress with the main story, but battling him without preparation can prove to be an excruciating task.

How to Defeat Godrick the Grafted

Godrick’s fight occurs through two phases. In the first, he will rely on his massive axe and multiple arms to launch a barrage of blows at you. Staying in front of him is deadly; his multiple arms can break through defenses quickly, and his attack strings can easily catch your rolls. If you rely on melee combat, try to stay close to Godrick’s back as often as possible. He doesn’t have many moves to prevent players from sticking there, and the few tricks he can pull off are easily avoided. If he starts to use his storm power or he gets ready to thrust his axe into the ground, back off. Focus on staying away from him or dodging his next blow before moving in to strike.

Godrick opens the second phase with a sweep of fire from his newly-grafted dragon head. This attack can be easily rolled through, but players can instead move closer to Godrick while avoiding the flames to get in some free hits. Unfortunately, the dragon head makes staying near him much riskier than normal. It can spread fire on the ground and even grab players, covering them in high-damage flames. Despite these new abilities, Godrick is still heavily focused on fighting in close quarters – and his arena is much bigger than he is. Staying away from him and simply observing his attacks will lead you to find his openings, making for an easy victory.

Before fighting Godrick, ensure you’ve obtained a fair number of extra flasks from Golden Seeds. Also make sure you’ve found the Flask of Wondrous Physick, as well as some good Crystal Tears to pair with it. By using all your abilities to their fullest, you’ll make short work of this demigod.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.