Margit the Fell Omen Boss Guide: How to Beat Margit in Elden Ring

The toughest challenges in Elden Ring are the powerful bosses blocking players’ paths. One of the earliest bosses, Margit the Fell Omen, will provide a great challenge for anyone attempting to reach Stormveil Castle. He has plenty of attacks, with most of them dealing heavy damage. Players will be in for a tough time no matter how well they might anticipate this challenge. Even so, knowing how to beat Margit will certainly make for an easier battle.

How to beat Margit, the Fell Omen

Margit is surprisingly slow when not beating the player down. He will usually take a couple of seconds to rest after doing a string of attacks, especially if the player isn’t very close to him. Taking advantage of this time can net you a few extra hits or give you some time to heal. Don’t get too greedy, though; Margit can retaliate very quickly, and will usually try to stop you from healing if he’s idle.

Players can rely on a shield to avoid damage from Margit’s cane, but the magic weapons he summons will deal chip damage regardless – even with a shield that has a physical block value of 100. Thankfully, these magic weapons are also quite predictable. Margit will usually follow his dagger and sword swings with a swipe of his cane, and he can only manage a single attack with his hammer before leaving himself wide open. Throughout the fight, and especially during the second phase, players can tempt Margit into using his jumping attacks. This will provide great opportunities to guard and counter if he uses his cane, or to dodge and attack if he slams down with his hammer.

As with any boss fight, players should take precautions before going to fight Margit. An NPC can be summoned to fight alongside the player, allowing for Margit’s attention to be split. Players should also take care to increase their flask charges, reinforce their weapons, and ensure they’re properly leveled up for the fight. If you find yourself unable to beat Margit, there’s no shame in returning after you’ve increased your strength.

Elden Ring is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.