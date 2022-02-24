Elden Ring – Where to Level Up Weapons

In Elden Ring the trick to getting stronger and killing the harder enemies is by leveling up your weapons. To do this you’re going to need both items found out in the world called Smithing Stone and either a blacksmith or a workstation to do it yourself. In this guide we’ll explain everywhere you can level up your weapons in Elden Ring.

Early Game Weapon Improvement

Tucked in the corner of the Church of Elleh is a smithing table which can be used to upgrade weapons to +3. This is done through smithing stones and runes. Look for the anvil with fire nearby. You shouldn’t have trouble finding the church of Elleh, it’s one of the first locations you’ll discover in Elden Ring, it houses the first vendor in the game.

As the game wears on you’ll have numerous places that you can upgrade weapons:

Roundtable Hold Blacksmith

Once you gain access to the Roundtable Hold you will have access to the Blacksmith here for the rest of the game. He can craft your special weapons and shields to their max levels.

War Counselor Iji

The War Counselor Iji sits at his blacksmith station outside of Carion Manor at the Road to Carion Manor Site of Grace. After making their acquaintance they’ll also be available as a blacksmith for the rest of the game. This blacksmith will also sell you Somber Smithing Stones.

As explained in other guides from us on how to get smithing stones, there are different types of stones needed for different weapons. For special weapons you will need Somber Smithing Stones and for standard weapons you’ll need regular Smithing Stones. These stones can be found all across the world, but there are a handful of useful places to look if you’re trying to get them in bulk. These are namely the many mines across the various regions.

How high can you level weapons in Elden Ring?

Normal Weapons Can be Enhanced up to +25

Below you’ll find a list of the Smithing Stones you’ll need for each:

Smithing Stone – Upgrade Weapons to +5

Smithing Stone 2 – Upgrade Weapons to +6

Smithing Stone 3 – Upgrade Weapons to +9

Smithing Stone 4 – Upgrade Weapons to + 12

Smithing Stone 5 – Upgrade Weapons to +15

Smithing Stone 6 – Upgrade Weapons to +18

Smithing Stone 7 – Upgrade weapons to + 21

Smithing Stone 8 – Upgrade weapons to +24

Smithing Stone 9 – Upgrade weapons to +25

Special Weapons and Armaments can be upgrade to + 10

Below you’ll find a list of the Somber Smithing Stones you’ll need for each upgrade:

Somber Smithing Stone – Upgrade special weapons to +1

Somber Smithing Stone 2 – Upgrade Special Weapons to +2

Somber Smithing Stone 3 – Upgrade Special Weapons to +3

Somber Smithing Stone 4 – Upgrade Special Weapons to +4

Somber Smithing Stone 5 – Upgrade Special Weapons to +5

Somber Smithing Stone 6 – Upgrade Special Weapons to +6

Somber Smithing Stone 7 – Upgrade Special Weapons to +7

Somber Smithing Stone 8 – Upgrade Special Weapons to +8

Somber Smithing Stone 9 – Upgrade Special Weapons to +9

Somber Smithing Stone 10 – Upgrade Special Weapons to +10

And that’s everything you need to know about leveling up weapons in Elden Ring.