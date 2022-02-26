Elden Ring: How to Stop the Walking Mausoleums

Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s newest game, is here. The Walking Mausoleum, seen in one of the first trailers of the game as the player rides past one in on their trusty steed, is one of the biggest creatures in the game. Players will need to take one down to enter inside to see all the systems that can be used once inside. Fighting them isn’t the same as fighting a normal enemy in the game. Need to figure out how to stop one of these Walking Mausoleums? We’ve got you covered.

How to Stop a Walking Mausoleum in Elden Ring

To stop a Walking Mausoleum in Elden Ring, you will first need to find one. The first Walking Mausoleum players may find will be in the southwestern portion of Limgrave. Walking Mausoleums appear in open areas where a massive rock creature can easily move through. Players will know that they are close to one based on the sound they make. Walking Mausoleums have a giant swinging bell on them. Once you get close enough, it is time to take one down. They look like giant walking turtles, so they’re easy to spot.

First, get close enough to the walking goliath of rocks and make sure to stay on your mount, Torrent, to go fast enough to stay away from the horrifically heavy steps of the Walking Mausoleum. Look for any white barnacles on a Walking Mausoleum’s legs and hit those off of all four legs. The Walking Mausoleum will fight back, so be sure to be quick when you are dodging away.

Sometimes, the Walking Mausoleum will start in on a flurry of attacks. When this happens, don’t bother trying to attack. Just let the giant monster go through its whole cycle before going for the white barnacles again. Once you have enough barnacles taken off the Walking Mausoleum’s legs, the monster’s legs will begin to fold and the Mausoleum will hit the ground.

Elden Ring is available on Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.