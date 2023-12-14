How to Get Team Star Grunts Outfit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Image: Game Freak / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet made some great additions to the game, such as new Pokemon and hidden secrets. One secret that may take some players to realize is that it is possible to claim a Team Star Grunts outfit, and this guide explains how.

Where to Find the Team Star Grunts Outfit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk

Players can obtain a Team Star Grunts outfit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk by heading to the Naranja or Uva Academy and speaking to Giacomo and Eri inside. These two characters will task you with helping them tutor the Team Star bosses, and after completing this task, you will be rewarded with the Team Star Grunts outfit. Additionally, you will also be rewarded with the Team Star pose, a great way to show off during selfie photo mode.

Tutoring the other Team Star bosses shouldn’t take you too long either; making this an objective definitely worth doing. If you need a refresher on where the Naranja and Uva Academy are located, know that they are found in Mesagoza in the Paldea Region. Academies are relatively big in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, so it is pretty hard to miss!

This information comes from the official Pokemon and Scarlet Reddit account, which you can check out by clicking the link attached. It is important to note that it is unclear whether this objective occurs after beating the Indigo Mask DLC story or can be done anytime during your playthrough.

How to Change Outfits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you obtain the Team Star Grunts outfits after tutoring the Team Star bosses for Giacomo and Eri, you can easily change your outfit by pressing the left directional pad button on the Joy-Con. Doing so will bring up all the clothes you currently have in your inventory, allowing you to switch whenever you like. To equip the Team Star Grunts outfit, you only need to scroll until you find the outfit and hit the equip button. Now, you officially look like a Team Star member!

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2023