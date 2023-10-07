How to Get Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Returns Event

Image: Niantic

Pokemon Go‘s Detective Pikachu Returns event is in full swing, and one of the many rewards players can receive by participating in its unique challenges are the Shiny variants of several hard-to-obtain Pokemon. One of the Shinies up for grabs is the Shiny form of the event’s mascot, Detective Hat Pikachu. Here’s how to catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu returns event.

What Shiny Pokemon Are Available in Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Event?

As its name implies, Pokemon Go‘s Detective Pikachu Returns event is designed to celebrate the release of the long-awaited sequel to 2016’s Detective Pikachu. Not only is the event’s main questline presented as a mystery players need to unravel, but players have a higher chance of running into Pokemon that play a prominent role in Detective Pikachu Return’s story. Some of these Pokemon have a higher chance of spawning Shiny, giving Shiny Hunters a prime opportunity to fill out their collection.

Here are all the Shiny Pokemon you can run into during the Detective Pikachu Returns event in Pokemon Go.

Detective Hat Pikachu

Growlithe

Hat-Wearing Slowpoke

Alolan Exeggutor

Magikarp

Xatu

Lotad

Chimecho

Bronzor

Related: How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon GO

How To Catch Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Event?

Like many other timed events in Pokemon Go, the Detective Pikachu Returns event has a unique set of timed Capture Challenges and Field Research tasks that reward players with special prizes. While the Capture Challenges have no guaranteed rewards besides Stardust, the Field Research tasks give players will reward players with a slim chance of encountering Shiny Sudowoodo and Shiny Snivy. Those who successfully solve Professor Willow’s riddle will have a guaranteed encounter with Detective Cap Pikachu, who has a chance of being Shiny.

Unfortunately, as is always the case, Shiny Pokemon are much rarer than regular Pokemon, and it’a up to chance whether or not you run into one. While items like the Shiny Charm can raise your chances of encountering Shiny Pokemon, you’ll still need to hunt your local area if you want to run into all of the Shiny Pokemon. The Detective Pikachu event ends at 8:00 p.m. on October 9th, so head out and search for Shinies while you still have time!

- This article was updated on October 7th, 2023