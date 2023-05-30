Can Sandygast and Palossand Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Image: Niantic

Pokemon GO has a vast array of Pokemon to collect and since 2017 we have always been on the lookout for Shiny Pokemon: many like us may wonder if Sandygast and Palossand can be shiny. With their captivating background and history, people tend to look out for any new chance to get a Sandygast or Palossand. This article will explain to you if Sandygast or Palossand can be shiny in Pokemon GO.

Is it Possible to Get a Shiny Sandygast and Palossand in Pokemon GO?

It is not possible at the time of writing to get a Shiny Sandygast or Palossand in Pokemon GO. This means that you will only be able to catch the normal version of either Pokemon. We would recommend still adding Sandygast and, moreover, its evolution Palossand to your roster.

Related: Pokemon Go Guide and Tips – The Best Strategies

Although Sandygast and Palossand can’t currently be shiny in Pokemon GO, there is a high chance that in the future this could change. It is always worth keeping a lookout for any new shiny additions to the game when events roll around. With some luck, you may eventually be able to add a shiny Sandygast and Palossand to your collection.

The Creepy Pokedex Backstory of Sandygast/Palossand

Sandygast had first made its entrance into the Pokemon universe with Pokemon Sun and Moon. However, there is a very dark background to Sandygast and Palossand. Each Pokedex Entry throughout the franchise is a roll of the dice as to whether you unveil a horrifying backstory to a Pokemon you cherish. Luckily for you, we have just the tale for you with Sandygast/Palossand — albeit slightly less creepy than certain other entries like Drifloon’s.

Related: How to Use the Coin Bag in Pokemon GO

Sandygast and Palossand possess (presumably through its soul) lone Sand mounds that have been built in the world. Although in the Pokemon Sun and Moon Pokedex entry, it was also said to “embody” the grudges of the departed. So the adorable sand castle Pokemon is quite literally carrying around a lot of grudges which just makes us want to catch Sandygast and Palossand in Pokemon GO even more.

- This article was updated on May 30th, 2023