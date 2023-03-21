How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon GO

Image: Niantic

With the start of the ‘A Very Slow Discovery’ event Galarian Slowpoke has made its long awaited debut in Pokémon GO. Players will be frantically catching as many of these as they can during and after the 5 day long event. But once you have enough of them you’ll probably want to know what to do with them next. Here’s how to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro and Galarian Slowking in Pokémon GO.

How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro in Pokémon GO

The one evolution available at the debut of Galarian Slowpoke will be Galarian Slowbro. Almost all evolutions in Pokémon GO utilize the individual species’ candy. This is true here as well, but there’s another step. Looking at all of your newly caught Galarian Slowpoke you will probably see the notice to adventure together to evolve. For this species that means you need to catch certain types of Pokémon with it set as your buddy.

To evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro you must follow these below steps:

Make Galarian Slowpoke your buddy Catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon while it is still your buddy You can use a Mossy Lure at a PokéStop to help catch poison-type Pokémon. Use 50 Candy to Eolve after catching them You can obtain more Slowpoke Candy by walking 3km with Slowpoke as your buddy.

How to Evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking in Pokémon GO

To evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking you will need to follow the below steps:

Make Galarian Slowpoke your buddy Catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon while it is still your buddy There is no way to increase your chances of catching a Psychic type Pokémon so keep an eye out for events featuring Psychic types Use 50 Candy to Eolve after catching them You can obtain more Slowpoke Candy by walking 3km with Slowpoke as your buddy.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023