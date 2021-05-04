Pokémon GO – What does ‘Adventure Together to Evolve’ Mean and What to do

When Pokémon GO first launched evolution was pretty simple, but now you’re often told to Adventure together to evolve certain species. This tag was added when evolution requirements were introduced to the game, complicating the mechanic but offering unique ways to enhance your favorite characters. A few new species have just been introduced to the game that have this tag on them, so we figured it’s a good time to answer the question on players minds. What does ‘adventure together to evolve’ mean and what do you have to do in Pokémon GO.

How to ‘Adventure Together to Evolve’ in Pokémon GO

Whether it’s Spritzee or Galarian Yamask the “adventure together to evolve” tag means one specific thing: make them your buddy. There’s more to it, but the game does tell you what that is. For Spritzee it’s to use an Incense of Mystery Box, for example. But others have their own special task that you need to accomplish before you can evolve them. However, some species have these requirements, such as Sliggoo who can only evolve in the rain or within range of an active Rainy Lure Module.

But they won’t say you have to “adventure together to evolve” because you can do that without them being your buddy. For those with the message you have to do this step first, or the other requirements won’t actually be counted. Thankfully making a Pokémon your buddy is easy. Just follow these steps.

Tap your buddy at the bottom right of the map screen

Scroll down

Tap “Swap Buddies”

Choose the Pokémon you want to evolve

Accomplish the additional task listed for that Pokémon

Pay Candy and evolve

And that’s the answer to the big question of what does ‘adventure together to evolve’ mean in Pokémon GO. Once you get the hang of it all these evolution requirements will be a mere speedbump.