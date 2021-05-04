If you’ve been playing a lot of the Luminous Legends X event in Pokémon GO then you may have come across your very own Spritzee. While this new species has been added along with its evolution, Aromatisse, the game isn’t quite clear on how to handle the evolution between the two. It tells you how it’s done, in its own way, but players around the world have been confused due to a lack of clear direction. To help out, here’s how to evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse in Pokémon GO.

How to Evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse in Pokémon GO

Once you catch a few Spritzee and have a solid collection of Candy you may head into your Pokémon screen and try to evolve it into Aromatisse only to be confronted with a greyed out evolve button. Why is it blocked? Because you need to do two things before you’re able to evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse, but the game only truly tells you one of them. Here’s the steps to take.

Make Spritzee your buddy Tap the buddy icon in the bottom right of the screen Scroll down Tap “Swap Buddies” Select the Sprtizee you wish to evolve

Activate an Incense or Mystery Box

And that’s it. The game does tell you to “adventure” with Spritzee before you’re able to evolve it into Aromatisse. And it also tells you to activate an Incense, but since the first part doesn’t actually say to make it your buddy many players have wasted Incense and been left without an Aromatisse to show for it. Also any time the game says to use an Incense you can almost always swap in a Mystery Box instead, if you prefer. It may not always be the case, but it has been so far, so keep that in mind in the future.

But at least now you know how to evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse in Pokémon GO.