Pokémon GO – How to Evolve Sliggoo into Goodra (Goomy Evolution Line)

After a long wait Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra have finally been added to Pokémon GO. But like so many before them they arrive with some new complications. You can’t just tap a few buttons and spend some Candy and end up with one of the best Dragon Pokémon in the game. No, you have to work for it this time. And the complicating factor is something brand new. So here’s how to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra, starting with how to evolve Goomy into Sliggoo in Pokémon GO.

How to Evolve Goomy into Sliggoo

The first part of the Goomy evolution line is as simple and easy as most others in Pokémon GO. To evolve Goomy into Sliggoo all you need is 25 Goomy Candy. You get this by catching them though, which can be rather difficult even during the Luminous Legends X event. Finding them will be tough, but the reward is worth it so use the tips we provide in the previously linked guide if you need help finding more Candy. Of course, you can always dump a bunch of Rare Candy into them to get it done quicker. And you should, but there is one more thing to keep in mind.

How to Evolve Sliggoo into Goodra

Evolving Sliggoo into Goodra is where things get interesting and more challenging. The cost is 100 Goomy Candy, so make sure you have that available before attempting this. However, there is one more requirement, with a newly added item offering a chance to incorportate aspects of the main series games. To evolve Sliggoo into Goodra you must be within range of a Poké Stop with an active Rainy Lure Module.

These are brand new items to Pokémon GO, added as part of the Luminous Legends X event. You get one in the Timed Research quest, so every player should have one available to them if they complete it. Otherwise you’ll either need to buy one or track one down that another player has used. Once near the active Rainy Lure just open the Sliggoo you wish to evolve and tap the button. It’ll consume 100 Goomy Candy, but the reward will be a brand new Goodra for use in raids and PvP battles.

And that’s how to evolve Goomy into Sliggoo in Pokémon GO.