Pokémon GO – Where to Find and How to Catch Goomy

After a long wait Goomy has finally arrived in Pokémon GO as part of the Luminous Legends X event. This Dragon type Pokémon is just below a Legendary in terms of power, rarity, and desirability among the fans. This is especially true for its evolved forms Sliggoo and Goodra (see more below). But while everyone wants to catch one, they are going to be quite rare even during the event. Here’s some tips and tricks for where to find and how to catch Goomy in Pokémon GO.

Where to Find Goomy in Pokémon GO

With most of the recent updates to Pokémon GO the spawn system has gotten away from the old method of biomes. Most species that are actively spawning can appear anywhere, with some slight variation depending on the topology and weather. So there’s no specific location we can direct you to that will likely have more Goomy spawns than anywhere else. Especially during the Luminous Legends X event, which will rework the spawns to feature more event-exclusive Pokémon.

However, you can focus on the weather and try to get out into more populated areas when Goomy is more likely to spawn. Dargon-type Pokémon get a spawn and power boost from Windy weather, so watch for that to pop up then head wherever you can that has a lot of spawn points. Once there, the tips below will help increase your odds of finding a Goomy.

How to Catch Goomy in Pokémon GO

Incense and Lures will be your very best friend while hunting for Goomy in Pokémon GO. Especially during the Luminous Legends X event, which will boost Dragon spawns all around. Having an Incense active whenever you’re playing and trying to position yourself near a Poké Stop with an active Lure Module will give you more spawns than you know what to do with. But all you need to do while hunting for Goomy is watch and wait. Just keep both active as much as possible, and keep an eye on your Nearby radar in case one appears somewhere else, and that’s all you can really do to increase the odds of catching Goomy in Pokémon GO.

And that’s all the tips and tricks for where to find and how to catch Goomy in Pokémon GO. Once you have a few you might want to know how to evolve Goomy and Sliggoo into Goodra, so check out that guide for info.