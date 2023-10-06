Which Path Should You Choose in Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Returns Event?

Image: Niantic

To celebrate the release of Detective Pikachu Returns, Pokemon Go is hosting a new special event with unique Collection Challenges and Timed Research quests. After they’ve completed the event’s first set of challenges, players will be asked to choose one of three “Paths” represented by three Pokemon. Selecting the wrong Path will prevent you from claiming the Detective Pikachu Returns event’s ultimate prize, so you must pick carefully. Here’s which Path you should choose in Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Returns event.

How to Choose a Path in Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Event

Pokemon Go‘s Detective Pikachu Returns event begins with Professor Willow informing you about sightings of a shiny Pikachu wearing a detective’s hat. As is tradition, Willow tasks you with completing several Field Research challenges. Every time you fulfill one of these Field Research assignments, you will catch a glimpse of the brown-capped electric mouse Pokemon.

Once you’ve completed the Field Research challenges, Professor Willow will ask you to help investigate a “Pokemon of interest.” Instead of telling you which Pokemon he is interested in, the professor will challenge you to solve a riddle. The riddle is about the behavior of one of three Pokemon: Sudowoodo, Snivy, and Rowlett. You can only choose one of the Pokemon as your answer, after which you’ll be locked into a specific research path that you can’t change.

The riddle goes as follows: “This Pokemon is known for its green accents, but it’s a type of Pokemon that hasn’t been appearing around here recently. It also peddles in deception. You might say it’s not what it seems!”

Which Path Should You Choose in Pokemon Go’s Detective Pikachu Event?

The correct answer to Professor Willow’s riddle is Sudowooodo. Known as the “Imitation Pokemon,” Sudowoodo is a Rock-type Pokemon that loves masquerading as a tree, even though its disguise isn’t convincing. Those who have played older Pokemon games might remember running into Sudowoodo since they loved to plant themselves in the middle of the only paths to cities and other landmarks, forcing players to track down spray bottles they could use to force the Sudowoodo to move out of the way.

Choosing the Sudowoodo path allows you to encounter and catch the shiny Detective Pikachu after you’ve visited a PokeStop or a Gym. If you select Snivy or Rowlett, the shiny Detective Pikachu will not appear, so you must choose Sudowoodo if you want to own Pikachu’s most investigative variant in Pokemon Go.

- This article was updated on October 6th, 2023