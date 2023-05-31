Pokemon GO Hidden Gems Spawns, Egg Pokemon, and Research Breakthrough Rewards

Image: Niantic

Pokemon GO has had a vast array of seasons and Hidden Gems is another for players. Many people will be on the search for Pokemon such as Sandygast and its evolution: Palossand. This article will give a more general sense of what the Pokemon GO Hidden Gems Season offers, taking you through the Spawns, Egg Pokemon, and all of the Research Breakthrough Rewards.

Pokemon GO Spawns and Research Breakthrough Rewards During the Hidden Gems Season

There are a few major spawns for the Hidden Gems season so it is important to take note of all of these and check them off as you go — I like having everything written down in a notebook. The list below informs you of all the spawns you should keep an eye out for during the Hidden Gems season of Pokemon GO.

Sandygast

Palossand

Shadow Articuno — Can be encountered during five-star raids and a shiny version is also possible to encounter.

— Can be encountered during five-star raids and a shiny version is also possible to encounter. Carbink

Biome spawns:

Area/Biome Pokemon ((NS)= No Shiny possibility Beach and Water Galarian Slowpoke, Shellder, Pelipper, Bruxish (NS), Staryu, Alomomola, and Binacle, Northern Hemisphere Alolan Exeggutor, Dratini, Paras, Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip Southern Hemisphere Alolan Marowak, Chimchar, Piplup, Turtwig, Beldum, and Meowth Mountains Dunsparce, Onix, Boldore (NS), Helioptile, Stunfisk, Loudred (NS), and Ferroseed Forests Scyther, Sewaddle (NS), Cacnea, Paras, Exeggutor (NS), and Phantump (NS) Cities Aipom, Galarian Zigzagoon, Patrat, Kadabra (NS), Magneton (NS), Koffing, and Alolan Meowth,

You also have plenty of excellent Research Breakthrough Reward Pokemon to acquire during the Hidden Gems season. Some of these Pokemon can be shiny but not all of them and it will be indicated to you which ones can indeed be shiny from the table below.

Research Breakthrough Reward/Encounter Can be Shiny? Audino Yes Beldum Yes Furfrou Yes Goomy No Noibat Yes Sableye Yes

Pokemon GO Hidden Gems Egg Hatched Pokemon

There are plenty of other ways you can get some great Pokemon during the Hidden Gems season and not just from Research breakthroughs. Hatching Eggs is another process many players go through and it will reward you with Pokemon for your efforts. If you are wondering what the possible hatchable Pokemon (from eggs) are then look no further than the lists below. If there is an (NS) present, it means no shiny possibility.

2km Eggs:

Cleffa

Azurill

Magby

Staryu

Igglybuff

5km Eggs:

Kabuto

Roggenrola

Mareanie (NS)

Omanyte

Shuckle

Sableye

7km Eggs:

Hisuian Qwilfish (NS)

Hisuian Growlithe (NS)

Hisuian Voltorb (NS)

Hisuian Sneasel (NS)

10km Eggs:

Bagon

Mawile

Deino

Emolga (NS)

Adventure Sync Rewards (Both 5km and 10km):

Shieldon (5km)

Mantyke (5km)

Stunfisk (5km)

Cranidos (5km)

Riolu (10km)

Rockruff (10km)

Goomy (NS) (10km)

Galarian Yamask (10km)

Now that you know all of the Pokemon GO Hidden Gems season spawns you can get back to preparing for your day trips out to catch Pokemon.

