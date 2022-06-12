ARK II: Release Date, Trailer, Everything We Know

If you’re looking to get more into the world of ARK: Survival Evolved, it looks like ARK II will have plenty of lore to build, action to partake in, and more. You’ll be more based on a story this time around, rather than a survival/crafting title, as it seems that ARK II is going in a completely different direction.

Let’s see what is all currently known about ARK II, such as a release date, gameplay types, and more!

ARK II Release Date

You’ll be able to embark on the newest journey with Santiago and his daughter in ARK II when it launches in 2023. Although there is no concrete launch date yet, you’ll be able to see this game within the next year, as all games that were shown off during the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase will be available within the next 12 months.

It seems, according to the official ARK II steam page, you won’t be partaking in the simple act of crafting this time around, and that things have completely changed course. You’ll be taking part in an epic story involving Santiago to protect your daughter Meeka from the past and the future, which sounds exciting, to say the least!

You’ll be able to partake in cross-platform mods, souls-like melee combat, component-based crafting, world events, PVE and so much more. The biggest change, however, is the fact that this game will be in Third Person, rather than First Person, with special traversal options, and more.

It also seems that the AI is getting a big improvement since they can now track and hunt you down with sight, sound, and smell. You’ll need to make sure that you’re keeping yourself alive in any way possible while taking these foes down. You’ll be able to see this world come to life with the power of the Unreal Engine 5, allowing you to explore a massive world that is detailed beyond anything the original game could have ever possibly put out.

It seems that the devs behind this new title are ready to get the ARK Universe rolling, and with this new story, it’s exciting to see what we will have to look forward to. With all of these improvements, this game can’t get here fast enough.

ARK II will be available in 2023 for Xbox Series X/S and PC.