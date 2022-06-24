Can You Romance Characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes?

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has now been released and the community has been happily playing through everything that is on the table within the experience. There are many routes for players to go through, including a ton of other mechanics and features to learn. While you are playing through the game you will be meeting an abundance of characters with their own personalities and interests. You may even be wanting to know if you can romance characters in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes and this article will answer that question for you.

Is it Possible To Romance Characters in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes?

Unfortunately at the moment, it is not possible to romance characters within Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Romance is sadly not in the air for characters in Three Hopes as of the time being. Given the fact that the game is already released, it may be unlikely to see a romance system arrive in the experience but it is never an impossible likelihood. There could be a chance that a romance system could arrive in the future.

Even though you cannot romance characters currently, that doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to show your appreciation for them. There are many gifts that you can give to characters and depending on what gifts you decide to choose for them, some will make that character like you more. It is important to pay attention to the likes and interests of each character.

It should be noted that you can acquire gifts from places such as the shop so they will always usually be quick to get and definitely worth it if you are indeed wanting to strengthen bonds between yourself and the other characters in the experience overall.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now for Nintendo Switch.