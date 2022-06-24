Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Gift Guide: Favorite Gifts and Likes for Every Character

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has now been released and excited fans have been delving into the experience and enjoying everything that it has to offer them. With all of the excellent routes for players to go through, there is a lot of content to work through and fully understand and enjoy. Of course, you will be meeting a lot of characters along the way and you will be wanting to know the best gifts in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for each character if you’re wanting them to appreciate you even more.

Best Gifts for Every Character in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes

There are a lot of gifts to give to each character so knowing which to actually give to them will be extremely important. This list will explain each character’s likes and best/appreciated gifts. Please note that this is a developing list as characters are still being discovered and will continually be updated. Without further ado, here is the list of the best gifts to get for each character:

Character Name Likes/Interests Best Gift(s) Petra Hunting and hide tanning, Studying, Climbing trees, Swimming in the ocean, Sunshine, Her homeland, and Family Hunting Dagger, Arithmetic Textbook, Floral Adornment, Smoked Meat, Owl Feather Hubert Irony, Intelligence, Coffee, Useful people, Protecting Edelgard, Strategy and tactics research Owl Feather Edelgard Talented individuals, Reading, Solitary exploration, Debating historical viewpoints and strategies, Beautiful scenery, and Nature Legends of Chivalry, Owl Feather, The History of Fodlan Ferdinand Horseback riding, Being noble, Collecting armor, Tea, Justice, Heights, and Being Noble Owl Feather, Riding Boots Bernadetta Writing, Illustrating novels, Knitting and embroidery, Drawing, Reading, Music, embroidery, Unusual plants, Stuffed animals, and Solitude Book of Sheet Music, Owl Feather, Armored Bear Stuffy, Gemstone Beads, Dapper Handkerchief, Floral Adornment, Stylish Hair Clip Linhardt Crest research, Sleeping, Sleeping in, Reading, Midday naps, Freedom, Fishing, and Sweets Tasty Baked Treat, Owl Feather, Fishing Float Lysithea Sweets, Eating sweets (secretly), Magic and tactics research, Cute things, and Lilies Armored Bear Stuffy, Tasty Baked Treat, Floral Adornment, Stylish Hair Clip, Owl Feather Jeritza Looking after cats, Sword training, Sweets, Cats, and Mercedes Tasty Baked Treat, Owl Feather Yuri To be discovered and then updated To be discovered and then updated Balthus To be discovered and then updated To be discovered and then updated Dorothea A bit of everything, Singing, Acting, Music, Accessories, Decorative Ornaments, and Small animals Book of Sheet Music, Owl Feather, Armored Bear Stuffy, Floral Adornment, Stylish Hair Clip, Gemstone Beads Caspar Early mornings and quick breakfasts, Training, Arguing, and Vanquishing evil Hunting Dagger, Training Weight, Smoked Meat, Owl Feather Dimitri Battle training, Combat, Weapon maintenance, Strength training, High-quality weapons, strength training, Going for long rides, and Physically laborious work Training Weight, Riding Boots, Owl Feather Mercedes Baking, Sweets, Praying, Needlework, Adorable things, Ghost stories, Fragrant flowers, Reading, and Painting Armored Bear Stuffy, Floral Adornment, Stylish Hair Clip, Owl Feather, Gemstone Beads Dedue Cooking, Housekeeping, Flowers, Gardening, Arts and Crafts, and Needlework Owl Feather, Watering Can, Floral Adornment Ashe Reading, Cooking, Sweets, Tales of chivalry, Travel journals, Looking after children, and Violets Tasty Baked Treat, Owl Feather, Legends of Chivalry Annette Studying, Singing and dancing, Doing Laundry, Cleaning, Morning walks, and Getting dressed up Book of Sheet Music, Owl Feather, Stylish Hairclip, Arithmetic Textbook Felix Sword practice, High-quality weapons, Weapon maintenance, Fighting, Spicy foods, Meat, and Hunting Hunting Dagger, Owl Feather, Smoked Meat Sylvain Fine art and theater, Flirting, Women, Board games, and Lively places Dapper Handkerchief, Owl Feather Ingrid Reading, Street Food, Eating, Meaty meals, Looking after horses, Tales of chivalry, and Virtuous knights Riding Boots, Smoked Meat, Owl Feather, Legends of Chivalry Claude Tactical scheming, Planning feasts, Feasts, Archery, Long rides, and Topics of curiousity Riding Boots, Owl Feather Hilda Chatting, Fashion, Making accessories, Persuasion, Singing, Dancing, Colorful flowers Armored Bear Stuffy, Gemstone Beads, Owl Feather, Floral Adornment, Stylish Hairclip Lorenz Writing poetry, Monitoring Claude, Tea, Red roses, Art, Worthy women, and Anything that benefits the nobility Book of Sheet Music, Floral Adornment, Owl Feather, Tea Leaves Raphael Bodybuilding, Eating, Pure protein, His baby sister, Muscles, and Training Smoked Meat, Training Weight, Owl Feather Ignatz Painting, Art, Collecting art supplies, The goddess, the Four Saints, Striking Landscapes, Faraway lands, Peace and Quiet, and Beautiful Flowers Owl Feather Marianne Praying, Talking to animals, The goddess, Birds and other animals, Delicate flowers, and Reading Armored Bear Stuffy, Floral Adornment, Owl Feather, Book of Sheet Music, Dapper Handkerchief Leonie Saving money, Bow maintence, Captain Jeralt, Military arts, Hunting, Competition, Fishing, Gardening, and Collecting and reusing discarded objects Hunting Dagger, Owl Feather, Fishing Float, Training Weight, Watering Can Constance Staying ahead of the curve and discovering new spells, Magic, Showy spells, House Nuvelle, and Success Owl Feather Hapi Collecting pretty stones, Sky gazing, Music, Freedom, and Humorous anecdotes Owl Feather, Book of Sheet Music Manuela Dressing fashionable, Seeking love, Singing, Dancing, Needlework, cooking, and Refreshing beverages Book of Sheet Music, Owl Feather, Floral Adornment, Stylish Hairclip Monica Reading, Hunting, Record keeping, Edelgard, Exercise, and Swimming Hunting Dagger, Owl Feather Rodrigue Weapon maintenance, Going on long rides, Meat, Spicy food, Drinking, Hunting, Family, and Friends Smoked Meat, Owl Feather Shamir Silence, Concealing her presence, Throwing weapons, Archery, Gambling, and Paychecks Owl Feather

As can be observed there certainly is a lot to consider for each character and what gifts they will like the most. As long as you are selecting gifts related to their likes and interests they will always appreciate the gift so I wanted to ensure that every gift that characters will like is listed. The Owl Feather is of course liked by everyone so that is something that you can throw in as a little extra gift but be sure to focus on some of the other gifts if there’s something else they’d prefer. Whatever edition of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes you have, today is the day that you can delightfully begin your playthrough and enjoy the latest Fire Emblem game!

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now and playable for Nintendo Switch.