Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes Gift Guide: Favorite Gifts and Likes for Every Character

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes has now been released and excited fans have been delving into the experience and enjoying everything that it has to offer them. With all of the excellent routes for players to go through, there is a lot of content to work through and fully understand and enjoy. Of course, you will be meeting a lot of characters along the way and you will be wanting to know the best gifts in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for each character if you’re wanting them to appreciate you even more.
Best Gifts for Every Character in Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes
There are a lot of gifts to give to each character so knowing which to actually give to them will be extremely important. This list will explain each character’s likes and best/appreciated gifts. Please note that this is a developing list as characters are still being discovered and will continually be updated. Without further ado, here is the list of the best gifts to get for each character:
|Character Name
|Likes/Interests
|Best Gift(s)
|Petra
|Hunting and hide tanning, Studying, Climbing trees, Swimming in the ocean, Sunshine, Her homeland, and Family
|Hunting Dagger, Arithmetic Textbook, Floral Adornment, Smoked Meat, Owl Feather
|Hubert
|Irony, Intelligence, Coffee, Useful people, Protecting Edelgard, Strategy and tactics research
|Owl Feather
|Edelgard
|Talented individuals, Reading, Solitary exploration, Debating historical viewpoints and strategies, Beautiful scenery, and Nature
|Legends of Chivalry, Owl Feather, The History of Fodlan
|Ferdinand
|Horseback riding, Being noble, Collecting armor, Tea, Justice, Heights, and Being Noble
|Owl Feather, Riding Boots
|Bernadetta
|Writing, Illustrating novels, Knitting and embroidery, Drawing, Reading, Music, embroidery, Unusual plants, Stuffed animals, and Solitude
|Book of Sheet Music, Owl Feather, Armored Bear Stuffy, Gemstone Beads, Dapper Handkerchief, Floral Adornment, Stylish Hair Clip
|Linhardt
|Crest research, Sleeping, Sleeping in, Reading, Midday naps, Freedom, Fishing, and Sweets
|Tasty Baked Treat, Owl Feather, Fishing Float
|Lysithea
|Sweets, Eating sweets (secretly), Magic and tactics research, Cute things, and Lilies
|Armored Bear Stuffy, Tasty Baked Treat, Floral Adornment, Stylish Hair Clip, Owl Feather
|Jeritza
|Looking after cats, Sword training, Sweets, Cats, and Mercedes
|Tasty Baked Treat, Owl Feather
|Yuri
|To be discovered and then updated
|To be discovered and then updated
|Balthus
|To be discovered and then updated
|To be discovered and then updated
|Dorothea
|A bit of everything, Singing, Acting, Music, Accessories, Decorative Ornaments, and Small animals
|Book of Sheet Music, Owl Feather, Armored Bear Stuffy, Floral Adornment, Stylish Hair Clip, Gemstone Beads
|Caspar
|Early mornings and quick breakfasts, Training, Arguing, and Vanquishing evil
|Hunting Dagger, Training Weight, Smoked Meat, Owl Feather
|Dimitri
|Battle training, Combat, Weapon maintenance, Strength training, High-quality weapons, strength training, Going for long rides, and Physically laborious work
|Training Weight, Riding Boots, Owl Feather
|Mercedes
|Baking, Sweets, Praying, Needlework, Adorable things, Ghost stories, Fragrant flowers, Reading, and Painting
|Armored Bear Stuffy, Floral Adornment, Stylish Hair Clip, Owl Feather, Gemstone Beads
|Dedue
|Cooking, Housekeeping, Flowers, Gardening, Arts and Crafts, and Needlework
|Owl Feather, Watering Can, Floral Adornment
|Ashe
|Reading, Cooking, Sweets, Tales of chivalry, Travel journals, Looking after children, and Violets
|Tasty Baked Treat, Owl Feather, Legends of Chivalry
|Annette
|Studying, Singing and dancing, Doing Laundry, Cleaning, Morning walks, and Getting dressed up
|Book of Sheet Music, Owl Feather, Stylish Hairclip, Arithmetic Textbook
|Felix
|Sword practice, High-quality weapons, Weapon maintenance, Fighting, Spicy foods, Meat, and Hunting
|Hunting Dagger, Owl Feather, Smoked Meat
|Sylvain
|Fine art and theater, Flirting, Women, Board games, and Lively places
|Dapper Handkerchief, Owl Feather
|Ingrid
|Reading, Street Food, Eating, Meaty meals, Looking after horses, Tales of chivalry, and Virtuous knights
|Riding Boots, Smoked Meat, Owl Feather, Legends of Chivalry
|Claude
|Tactical scheming, Planning feasts, Feasts, Archery, Long rides, and Topics of curiousity
|Riding Boots, Owl Feather
|Hilda
|Chatting, Fashion, Making accessories, Persuasion, Singing, Dancing, Colorful flowers
|Armored Bear Stuffy, Gemstone Beads, Owl Feather, Floral Adornment, Stylish Hairclip
|Lorenz
|Writing poetry, Monitoring Claude, Tea, Red roses, Art, Worthy women, and Anything that benefits the nobility
|Book of Sheet Music, Floral Adornment, Owl Feather, Tea Leaves
|Raphael
|Bodybuilding, Eating, Pure protein, His baby sister, Muscles, and Training
|Smoked Meat, Training Weight, Owl Feather
|Ignatz
|Painting, Art, Collecting art supplies, The goddess, the Four Saints, Striking Landscapes, Faraway lands, Peace and Quiet, and Beautiful Flowers
|Owl Feather
|Marianne
|Praying, Talking to animals, The goddess, Birds and other animals, Delicate flowers, and Reading
|Armored Bear Stuffy, Floral Adornment, Owl Feather, Book of Sheet Music, Dapper Handkerchief
|Leonie
|Saving money, Bow maintence, Captain Jeralt, Military arts, Hunting, Competition, Fishing, Gardening, and Collecting and reusing discarded objects
|Hunting Dagger, Owl Feather, Fishing Float, Training Weight, Watering Can
|Constance
|Staying ahead of the curve and discovering new spells, Magic, Showy spells, House Nuvelle, and Success
|Owl Feather
|Hapi
|Collecting pretty stones, Sky gazing, Music, Freedom, and Humorous anecdotes
|Owl Feather, Book of Sheet Music
|Manuela
|Dressing fashionable, Seeking love, Singing, Dancing, Needlework, cooking, and Refreshing beverages
|Book of Sheet Music, Owl Feather, Floral Adornment, Stylish Hairclip
|Monica
|Reading, Hunting, Record keeping, Edelgard, Exercise, and Swimming
|Hunting Dagger, Owl Feather
|Rodrigue
|Weapon maintenance, Going on long rides, Meat, Spicy food, Drinking, Hunting, Family, and Friends
|Smoked Meat, Owl Feather
|Shamir
|Silence, Concealing her presence, Throwing weapons, Archery, Gambling, and Paychecks
|Owl Feather
As can be observed there certainly is a lot to consider for each character and what gifts they will like the most. As long as you are selecting gifts related to their likes and interests they will always appreciate the gift so I wanted to ensure that every gift that characters will like is listed. The Owl Feather is of course liked by everyone so that is something that you can throw in as a little extra gift but be sure to focus on some of the other gifts if there’s something else they’d prefer. Whatever edition of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes you have, today is the day that you can delightfully begin your playthrough and enjoy the latest Fire Emblem game!
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is available now and playable for Nintendo Switch.