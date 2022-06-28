Warzone Players Aren’t Happy With Weapon Unlock Requirements

Call of Duty Warzone has been getting tons of new content since its integration with Vanguard began in 2021. At the start of every season, Warzone players usually receive a weapon or two for them to unlock, but some weapon unlock requirements are annoying, according to some players.

Call of Duty Warzone launched back in 2020, and since then, it has become one of the most played battle royale titles in the current gaming market. Shortly after its launch, Call of Duty Warzone has received tons of content additions and integrations with other Call of Duty titles like Cold War and Vanguard. Recently, Call of Duty Warzone launched its 4th season and brought some additions to the game, including new weapons and skins.

A few hours ago, a post on the CODWarzone subreddit shared the current situation regarding the weapon unlock requirements players have to go through to stay on the game’s meta. According to the Reddit post, a meaningful size of the community is not happy about some of the requirements needed to unlock the newest weapons on the game. Rewarding players who can spend a lot of hours on the game, leaving those with a limited amount of free time behind all the meta that is ruling the current game.

According to the post, users feel at a disadvantage when going against players who can dedicate a lot of time to the game and have meta weapons like the H4 Blixen and the Marco 5 SMG. These newest weapons have some of the fastest TTKs on the game right now, so any player who can get their hands on one of these two SMGs will have a meaningful advantage in comparison to players who are still using weapons from Cold War and previous seasons.

In Call of Duty Warzone, some players have to level up weapons to level 70, meaning they have to grind through countless hours in different modes while trying to get all the attachments and build the perfect combo. Before joining their next matches with all the other players who already have the weapon maxed out.

Players have been discussing possible solutions to this problem, so it looks like they are serious about fixing it. All players can do is wait for a response from the developers; not everyone is willing to spend dozens of hours to stay competitive, so developers should look into this kind of feedback.

