How to Unlock the Marco 5 SMG in Warzone & Vanguard

The Marco 5 SMG is the newest gun to be added to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard. It’s a fast-firing and highly mobile SMG that is one of the highlights of the latest season. While Warzone Pacific Season 4, titled Mercenaries of Fortune, adds a ton of other stuff to the game including an all-new Resurgence map called Fortune’s Keep, the new weapons are always the main draw when a season launches. Plus, the Marco 5 SMG is perfect for the fast-paced rushers that make up the majority of Warzone’s playerbase. Here’s how to unlock the Marco 5 SMG for use in both Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard.

How to Get the Marco 5 SMG in Warzone & Vanguard

To unlock the Marco 5 submachine gun, all you have to do is reach tier 15 of the Season 4 Battle Pass. The weapon is a free reward, so you don’t need to spend any COD Points to acquire it. If you do decide to purchase the Season 4 Battle Pass, however, you will earn any locked premium rewards that you have earned up until that point, including skins and other cosmetics.

While the Marco 5 is already an exciting weapon on paper due to its stats, it also has a unique quirk that sets it apart from other SMGs currently available in the Vanguard arsenal. This weapon can equip the Akimbo Proficiency, so you can bring two of them into battle. Dual-wielding this weapon is a perfect fit since it’s already designed to be used in close quarters without precise aiming, and it will easily dominate smaller Vanguard maps like Shipment with an Akimbo setup.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 4 has added a bunch of other new features in addition to the Marco 5 SMG, such as the UGM-8 LMG which is also included in the Battle Pass. Other new weapons will be added throughout the season as well, so keep an eye out for those. In the meantime, you can drop into Fortune’s Keep and try to discover its many secrets, like finding buried treasure or doing the Zombie easter egg.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.