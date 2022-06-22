How to Do the Zombie Easter Egg on Fortune’s Keep in Warzone

Zombies can be found on the new Fortune’s Keep map in Warzone Season 4, but this isn’t your typical Zombie experience. Fortune’s Keep’s Zombie easter egg is an inside joke that fans will appreciate, but it’s not something on the level of the Haunting of Verdansk event so don’t expect any major changes to the map. Players are still discovering all of the secrets that Fortune’s Keep has to offer, including how to dig up buried treasure hidden on its beaches, and this easter egg was discovered shockingly fast. Here’s how to summon a Zombie on Fortune’s Keep in Call of Duty Warzone.

Warzone Fortune’s Keep Zombie Easter Egg Explained

While it’s not a game-changing event, you can spawn a Zombie in the Graveyard of Fortune’s Keep by completing an easter egg. It’s not super involved and you can do it in just a few seconds. When defeated, the Zombie will drop great loot including a Self-Revive Kit.

The easter egg only spawns one Zombie and the Graveyard POI has other things in it that will attract players, so it may not be the best idea to attempt this during a match. If you’re determined to make an undead friend on Fortune’s Keep, however, then keep reading on to learn how to do the easter egg.

How to Spawn a Zombie on Fortune’s Keep

To start the Zombie easter egg on Fortune’s Keep, visit the Graveyard POI on the western side of the map. Then, take the shovel next to the open grave in the center of the location. This is the same shovel that you can use to dig up buried treasure, but it has another use as well.

I made a zombie on #FortunesKeep by lighting 3 candles and then pressing F to pay respects! You get some quick revives as a reward for killing it! pic.twitter.com/9pYjMGHqCz — Tom – Geeky Pastimes (@geekypastimes) June 22, 2022

After collecting the shovel, explore the Graveyard to find and light three candles. These can be found in the mausoleums and grave sites nearby, so you shouldn’t have to look too far. They do appear in different locations each time though, so you will have to explore a little bit.

When you light the candles, you’ll hear an evil laugh. With all three candles lit, return to the center of the Graveyard POI and find a short gravestone with a rounded top. You’ll see a prompt to interact with it, telling you to “Press F to pay respects” like the classic Call of Duty campaign meme.

After paying your respects, a Zombie will climb out of the ground. He’s hostile but he can’t do much damage. If you kill him, you’ll get a guaranteed Self-Revive Kit in addition to some other miscellaneous loot.

That’s all there is to the Zombie easter egg on Fortune’s Keep! Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 4 has added a ton of new content to the game in addition to this silly little easter egg, including the currently active Mercenaries of Fortune event that has a ton of challenges that can be completed on Fortune’s Keep. There are also plenty of new weapons to unlock this season like the Marco 5 SMG and more.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.