How to Get Terminator Skins in Warzone & Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard have now got the latest season released and players have been diving into everything that it has to offer them. Whether they are trying to work their way through the battle pass to get the new weapons or simply are enjoying all of the other parts of the update. There has also been new information revealed about new skins arriving to the experience. This guide article will take you through the process of how to get the Terminator Skins in Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard.

How to Get the Terminator Skins in Call of Duty Warzone and Vanguard

The Terminator skins will be able to be bought through two separate bundles that will likely be available in the store. Each of the bundles contains a different Terminator skin. One bundle will contain the T-800 skin and another will have the T-1000 skin. As for the exact names of the bundles, they are:

Tracer Pack: T-800 Limited Time Bundle

Tracer Pack: T-1000 Limited Time Bundle

While you are firing your new weapons against the enemy players, why don’t you also wear a Terminator Skin when they arrive to really spice the battlefield up? There is no given information as of yet on when the bundles will be released but more information will be released soon according to the developers. It is likely that the bundles will be available around the mid-season update time when that arrives.

These skins add to the already expansive list of skin crossovers and general crossovers with the franchises, it was only just recently that Godzilla and King Kong got their inclusion into the game with an update and event. Time to keep that list moving ever upwards!

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.