How to Unlock the UGM-8 LMG in Warzone & Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone itself will have Season 4 here in no time and fans are beyond excited to get started with everything that this new season has to offer them. From all of the battle pass items to plenty of new updates and improvements; there truly will be something for every Call of Duty player. There are going to be two new weapons arriving and this guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to unlock the UGM-8 LMG in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

How to Unlock the UGM-8 LMG In Vanguard and Warzone

In order to unlock the UGM-8, you will have to progress through the battle pass until Tier 31. Thankfully this reward is free for all players so you will be able to get your hands on it no matter what when you reach the Tier. Furthermore, while you are progressing through the various parts of the battle pass you will be obtaining a multitude of great rewards along the way which is always excellent.

If you are wanting to get up battle pass tiers quickly then ensuring to take part in a lot of matches and also completing things such as contracts when they are available will always help with leveling up quickly!

The UGM-8 will be carried vice versa between Vanguard and Warzone so you will be able to utilize it whenever you may want to. Although the two weapons arriving with this season may not be the long-awaited scythe, they certainly will have players happily firing with them throughout the experience. The other weapon is a dual-wield SMG which is named the Macro 5 SMG. There is plenty to discover and tons of enjoyment to be had from this season in Vanguard and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is available now and playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.