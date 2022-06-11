How to Unlock the Scythe in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a vast array of varied weapons for players to utilize and many unlockable ones to add to that. The other day an update arrived for the experience and players had quickly noticed a certain addition at an extremely quick speed. New challenges were there for players to unlock a certain weapon and that weapon is the Scythe. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to unlock the Scythe in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.

Unlocking the Scythe in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

The update that recently went live, unfortunately, wasn’t meant to include the Scythe so the weapon has now been removed until later in the year as stated by Treyarch. Nonetheless, the challenges appear that they will be remaining the same which is excellent to hear so you will be able to know what the challenges will be for getting the Scythe before it is released again. The challenges are:

Using any Melee weapon, you will have to get 2 kills in total while also having ‘Ninja’ or ‘Dead Silence’ active in 15 different completed matches. This challenge will be for multiplayer.

As for the Zombies mode, you will have to use a primary melee weapon and get 200 enemy kills while you have ‘Insta-Kill’ active.

These challenges will be added with an update later this year. The updates are common for the experience so hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too long to get access to the Scythe. If you had already completed the challenges before they were removed then you will only be one away from each challenge completion. So E.G at 199 out of 200 kills for Zombies mode and vice versa. For those who started the challenges but didn’t complete them, you will still have all of your challenge progress which is excellent!

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War is now available and playable on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.