Roblox executive boasts about ‘going above and beyond’ for child safety, but an expert’s warning reveals the truth behind the platform’s real risks

Roblox, a gaming giant with a staggering 144 million daily users worldwide, has made significant strides in expanding its safety checks. However, an expert’s warning reveals the harsh realities behind the platform’s real risks, the BBC reported.

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At the center of the controversy is the company’s age-estimation system, which determines users’ access to features, content, and interactions. The system, which includes facial analysis, has been touted by Roblox’s chief safety officer, Matt Kaufman, as a reliable means of ensuring user safety.

According to Kaufman, the system estimates age within about 1.4 years, plus or minus, for users under 18. However, a closer examination of the system raises concerns. Parents have reported that their children have been misclassified as adults, resulting in reduced parental controls. While Kaufman argues that the technology is more reliable than asking users to state their age themselves, the lack of data on incorrect classifications raises questions about the system’s efficacy.

One expert’s warning highlights the risks associated with Roblox’s safety measures

A recent study revealed that the platform’s filters can be easily bypassed, allowing users to reword requests to chat elsewhere and engage in adult content. This raises concerns about the platform’s ability to protect its younger users from potential harm. When shown these findings, Roblox’s CEO, Dave Baszucki, downplayed the issue, suggesting that users would naturally take content that might breach platform rules to other platforms.

Baszucki’s stance has been met with skepticism by experts and parents alike. Mumsnet’s boss, Justine Roberts, pointed out that parental controls are not a foolproof solution, and that constant supervision is often impossible. The platform’s own safety measures have been criticized for being inadequate, with some users reporting that they can easily circumvent age restrictions.

Roblox defends expanded age‑checks after parents raise concerns over errors https://t.co/lY2BdgJdxO — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 13, 2026

The issue of safety on Roblox has been a long-standing concern. In 2024, the platform averaged 80 million players per day, with 40% of them below the age of 13. The UK’s Online Safety Act, set to come into force in April, will impose strict laws on tech firms to protect children from online harms. However, Baszucki remains confident in Roblox’s safety tools, stating that the company goes above and beyond to keep users safe.

But the platform’s safety record is not without its flaws. A recent investigation by the BBC found that Roblox recommended games to an 11-year-old user that were not suitable for their age group. When questioned about these findings, Baszucki relied on the platform’s age-rating system, stating that it takes a comprehensive approach to rating experiences. However, this has raised questions about the effectiveness of the system.

Roblox’s history is marked by a meteoric rise in popularity, with the platform growing from a small education software provider to a global gaming giant. However, this growth has also brought its own set of challenges. Baszucki has acknowledged that the company has faced issues with users behaving in a “civilized” manner, and that the safety and civility foundation was established early on.

The platform’s digital currency, Robux, has also been a significant factor in its success. Players can purchase accessories and unlock content using Robux, with content creators receiving 70% of the fee. However, this has raised concerns about the platform’s ability to police user behavior and ensure that users are not engaging in adult content.

In conclusion, Roblox’s claims about its safety measures are under scrutiny. While the platform has made strides in expanding its safety checks, the expert’s warning highlights the risks associated with its age-estimation system and the ease with which users can bypass its filters. As the platform continues to evolve and expand, it is clear that safety will remain a top priority.

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