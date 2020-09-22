13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – What Are Mystery Points And How To Earn Them

The release of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim introduces a very interesting science fiction style world that spans multiple different generations. There’s a lot to unpackage within the game and you will find that a lot of information is hidden within the section known as Analysis. To unlock more information within Analysis, which will also be necessary to advance some characters’ stories, you will need what are known as Mystery Points and this guide will explain what they are and how to get them in the game.

What Are Mystery Points and How To Earn Them

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim really doesn’t have much in the way of collectibles for you to find during the game, but you can discover much more of the lore of the world within the game via the Analysis section of the game. This has a number of what are known as Mystery Files in it that are locked at the start, with you having to work to unlock each with what are known as Mystery Points.

Mystery Points can be used to unlock one of these Mystery Files at a time, with the ultimate goal being to unlock all of them to learn everything you can about this world in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim. You may be a bit confused on how exactly to earn these Mystery Points though, which you will definitely need.

First of all, just playing through the game will get you a certain number of Mystery Points. This is because these are rewarded for completing each Destruction mission successfully. This is pretty much a guarantee that will start to add up with the Mystery Points. However, we’re going to need many more than that if you want to unlock all the Mystery Files in the game.

Your first instinct here might be to try and go for the bonuses in each Destruction stage, thinking they may provide you with bonus Mystery Points. However, that will not actually help you outright. Instead, you need to worry about upgrading the Meta Terminal, which is accessed by pressing Triangle on the team selection menu.

When you get here, you’ll notice that you can not only upgrade this Terminal by spending Meta-Chips, but look at the bottom right corner for the score. Raising this score up here can also be a good way to earn extra Mystery Points, so feel free to replay levels if need be and purchase the upgrades to get that score higher each and every time.