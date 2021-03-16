Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: How to Change Gear Appearance With Transmog Feature

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla now allows Eivor to redesign the appearance of his/her gear without giving up the associated benefits. The heavily requested Transmog feature appeared in past Assassin’s Creed installments, but it wasn’t included at Valhalla’s launch. Ubisoft has remedied that initial exclusion, coming four months after release in a post-launch update.

Before we proceed with the steps for altering the look of Eivor’s armor and weapons, be sure that Title Update 1.2.0 is installed. Without the update, the Transmog feature will not be present in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. If you have already checked off that prerequisite, let’s move on.

How to Change Gear Appearance

Changing the appearance of gear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla follows the same steps as all other armor and gear modification, meaning it is done through Ravensthorpe’s blacksmith, Gunnar. To find the blacksmith’s forge, use Ravensthrope’s main dock as a reference point. The blacksmith is the first building on the left just past the dock, easily identified by its sign with a hammer and anvil design.

Talk to Gunnar. Select the top yellow text, which will now say “Let me see your services” instead of “I want to upgrade my Gear.” The following screen that appears will place you in the gear enhancement section by default. Tab over twice to the Change Appearance section.

Here, you can select a piece of gear to redesign. However, the available appearance options are restricted to gear that has been obtained. For example, Eivor cannot transform the Brigandine Helm into the fully upgraded (mythical) Berserker Helm if it has not yet been enhanced to that level by Gunnar.

Once the design choices have been made, hold the Apply button. Each piece of gear transformed will cost 50 silver and will be designated by a star icon at the top left corner of the item’s inventory square.

Now Eivor can sport the aesthetics preferred by each player without having to worry about forgoing set bonuses. Venture back out and raid in style!

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.