Title Update 1.2.2 has arrived for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The comprehensive update touches on all aspects of the Valhalla experience, shoring up known issues while also dropping in new content. In terms of what’s new, Eivor will have his/her hands full with the Master Challenge mode, wherein all aspects of gameplay will be tested. It’s a good thing there are a handful of new skills incoming, too. On the more standard front, a slew of improvements have been made across the main game and the recently released Wrath of the Druids DLC.

The extensive list of changes for Update 1.2.2, which drops at 5 AM PST/8 AM EST on June 15th, weighs in at the following install sizes for each platform:

Xbox Series X|S: 18.7 GB

Xbox One: 13.5 GB

PlayStation 5: 5.32 GB

PlayStation 4: 5-13 GB (depending on region)

PC: 14.14 GB

Here’s everything new with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.2.2.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Title Update 1.2.2 Patch Notes

NEW CONTENT

OSTARA SEASON: MASTERY CHALLENGE GAME MODE

We added in-game support for Mastery Challenge.

A Master of an ancient art sends you on a Quest to prove your might through trials that will transcend the rules of reality.

Trial of the Bear = Test your strength (combat)

Trial of the Wolf = Test your marksmanship (range)

Trial of the Raven = Test your guile (stealth)

Unlock unique rewards, that will both show your Mastery and give you more options in combat.

Numerous shrines are hidden in the world, each home to 3 trials.

To access Mastery Challenge you must be at least Power Level 221 and have completed the Uninvited Guests main quest after reporting on Grantebridgescire and Ledecestrescire.

RIVER RAIDS REFRESH

Upped the stakes: rivers at higher alert levels will have increased rewards.

Balanced Jomsvikings’ attack power to better match their rank.

Wayland’s armor will be available to buy in Vagn’s Store using Foreign cargo.

NEW SKILLS

Mounted Archer = Eivor can use their bow ability while mounted.

Shield Master = Eivor automatically rotates to block incoming attacks by holding up their shield.

Unstoppable = While in combat, Eivor’s sprint becomes unblockable and knocks enemies back at the cost of stamina.

GAME IMPROVEMENTS

MISCELLANEOUS

Increased the rune list cap from 100 to 300 so that all runes are being displayed in the inventory.

Purchased Map packs will now display relevant icons in Ireland.

Addressed an issue causing the Blacksmith Hammer to disappear after TU 1.2.0.

Addressed an issue that caused the Photo Mode UI from disappearing on Xbox.

Addressed an issue that caused Settlement pets to disappear after A Dog’s Rescue.

BALANCING

Addressed an issue that caused weapon stats not to update after equipping Greatsword Training (bear) stat from the skill tree.

Addressed an issue that caused Feign Death to not work properly.

Addressed an issue that prevented stats from updating after equipping Remedy or Antidote runes on any gear set. I guess you could say we remedied the remedy

Addressed an issue that caused Ullr’s Bow ability damage bonus not to work properly.

Addressed an issue that prevented Sinner Skull’s perk to activate properly.

Addressed an issue that caused Raider Axe’s perk not to reset on heavy hit.

Addressed an issue that prevented Briton Shield’s perk to restore more than 10% health on parry.

Addressed an issue that allowed enemies to block shoulder bash with parries.

Addressed an issue where enemies wouldn’t react to Battlecry during assaults.

Addressed various minor balancing issues.

WRATH OF THE DRUIDS – EXPANSION 1

Addressed several combat issues with The Cost of Betrayal quest.

Addressed an issue with Into the Fog that caused the second Follow the Puca tracks objective marker to disappear from the map/compass.

Addressed an issue with Snaring Thorstein that prevented the player from interacting with the NPC.

Addressed an issue causing a brief freeze at the beginning of The Cost of Betrayal quest.

Addressed an issue keeping the Gae Bolg finisher attack from triggering the weapon’s perk.

Addressed an issue during Blood Bond causing the objective to update without being completed.

Addressed an issue preventing the Into the Fog quest from updating under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue in Blood Bond keeping the wolfhound master from attacking under specific conditions.

Addressed an issue where the last enemy may be unkillable as they may spawn inside a rock in the Into the Fog quest.

Addressed an issue allowing Eivor to fast travel during the quest Courting the Kings.

Addressed an issue telling players, You Must Be Anonymous, during An Eye for an Eye quest.

Addressed an issue causing the wrong quest to be tracked after loading a main quest save.

Addressed an issue preventing autosaves before the Puca fight in the Into the Fog quest.

Addressed an issue preventing the counter quest from updating when obtaining cargo in the Rathdown Build Up quest.

Addressed an issue in the Into the Fog quest allowing players to defeat the Puca before the fight in Lackanscaul.

Addressed an issue allowing animals to ignore the smoke bomb arrow ability.

Addressed an issue where Killing all Children of Danu would not give the necessary shards.

Addressed an issue where Barid and Ciara would not go to Flann’s coronation.

Addressed an issue related to Ciara not spawning after the battle in Foothold in Connacht.

Addressed an issue that caused controllers to rumble permanently (with dirt FX on Eivor’s feet). Let’s get ready to NOT rumble

MAIN GAME

Quests, World Events, and Side Activities

Addressed an issue with A Brother’s Keeper that prevented players from following Sigurd in Rygjafylke.

Addressed an issue with The Thegn of Lincoln that caused Aelfgar to become stuck if the player destroys the oil jar cart near him.

Addressed an issue in the Unwelcome quest where Gunnar stays sitting instead of joining the fight.

Addressed an issue with the Miracle world event that prevented players from carrying the Lame Man.

Addressed an issue with Reporting on Ledecestrescire that prevented players from interacting with any NPCs, if the settlement didn’t level up after reporting back.

Addressed an issue with Will o’ the Wisp that caused Eivor to not be attacked during the world event.

Addressed an issue with The Reeve of Wincestre that caused the quest NPC to be spawned in a non-accessible area.

Addressed an issue with Plucking the Quill that prevented players from moving the shelf.

Addressed an issue with Taken for Granted that caused Randvi to be missing.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from collecting the wealth in Offchurch in Ledecestrescire.

Addressed an issue with On Borrowed Time that prevented players from progressing.

Addressed an issue with The Man Behind the Man that prevented the naval chains from falling down.

Addressed an issue preventing the Fiery Ambush quest from updating after killing the merchants.

Addressed an issue with An Efficient Cremation that prevented players from interacting with the NPC during the world event.

Addressed an issue with A Prayer for Vengeance that caused the monk to not spawn.

Addressed an issue with Plucking the Quill that prevented players from starting the quest.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from reaching the Wealth in Sancta Helena’s Church in Essexe because the cargo disappeared.

Addressed an issue with Falling Stars that prevented players from completing the world event as Ysane was dead.

Addressed an issue with Extended Family that prevented the boss to leave the chase sequence area.

Addressed an issue with The Seas of Fate that prevented players from interacting with Sigurd.

Addressed an issue with The Supply Line that prevented players from interacting with the refugees.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from reaching the key to wealth near Utgard.

Addressed an issue with Green Children of Anglia that prevented the Here is some food option to be available.

Addressed an issue with A Bloody Welcome that prevented players from progressing when the Follow objective has failed.

Addressed an issue with The Man of Mystery that could cause Tarben to become stuck.

Addressed an issue with Of Blood and Gods that prevented players from progressing when the Seer was killed.

Addressed an issue with Noble Harts that prevented players from completing the world event as a deer was missing.

Addressed an issue with Old Wounds that prevented players from interacting with Estrid.

Addressed an issue with The Horn of Ragnar that prevented players from interacting with any of the NPCs.

Addressed an issue with The Anchoress that prevented players from completing the world event as the NPC wouldn’t walk outside.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from collecting the key from a body at Saint Helen’s Spring in Lincolnscire.

Addressed an issue with Honor has Two Edges that prevented the quest from being available to players.

Addressed an issue that resulted in the order member Gifle not to appear in-game. We’ve finally drawn them out of hiding

Addressed an issue in the An Uncommon Proposition quest where Birstan would not leave after defeating the bears.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from completing the Winifred world event.

Addressed an issue with the King of the Hay People world event that prevented players from completing it.

Addressed an issue that prevented progression when completing This Son of Jorvik as Road of Harmartia was triggered instead of Honor’s Hubris.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from completing Silver Wind Elder in Jorvik as the world event NPC was dead.

Addressed an issue with Glory Regained that could cause the quest marker to be placed outside of the map.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from completing the Njord’s Lament world event.

Addressed an issue with Deviled Water that caused the quest NPC to be missing from the boat.

Addressed an issue allowing Eivor to interact with Toka during the attack in the Uninvited Guests quest.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from moving the shelves in Leah Villa Garrison.

Addressed an issue with Breaking the Order that prevented players from completing the quest as Eanbhert could get stuck underground.

Addressed an issue preventing players from moving the rock to collect the chest at Lolingestone Bandit Camp.

Addressed an issue preventing players from acquiring the quest item in the Crushed Dreams quest.

Addressed an issue with A Desperate Bounty that prevented players from completing the world event as Hrorek is dead.

Addressed an issue with Kingdom’s End that could cause Guthrum to appear dead.

Addressed an issue with Sons of Ragnar where players would be unable to locate Sigurd.

Addressed an issue preventing the Defensive Measures quest from updating under specific circumstances.

Addressed an issue with Rowdy Raiders that prevented players from interacting with Trygve.

Addressed an issue with Walls and Shadows that prevented players from following Stowe.

Addressed an issue with Edmund’s Arrows that prevented players from completing the world event as an NPC was missing.

Addressed an issue with Going Deeper that prevented players from interacting with Valka.

Addressed an issue with A Cordial Invitation that prevented the world event from being available.

Addressed an issue with Abbots Gambit that prevented players from interacting with the bard.

Addressed an issue with Firing the Arrow that prevented players from interacting with Stowe.

Addressed an issue with Impaling the Seax that prevented players from interacting with the parchment.

Addressed an issue with King of the Hill that prevented players from completing the world event.

Addressed an issue with Old Friends that prevented players from escorting -rygve.

Addressed an issue that caused a Lunden Orlog NPC to be AWOL.

Addressed an issue with King Killer that caused Ivarr to stop moving.

Addressed an issue with Bloody Path to Peace that prevented players from fishing with Ceolbert.

Addressed an issue with Extended Family that prevented players from completing the boss’s kill.

Addressed an issue with An Uncommon Proposition where the Protect Birstan wouldn’t complete.

Addressed an issue with the Raider Recruit world event that prevented players from interacting with Rolf during conflict.

Addressed an issue with Lady of the Lake that prevented players from completing the world event.

Addressed an issue with Falling Stars where the quest wouldn’t complete after gathering all musicians in the square.

Addressed an issue with This Son of Jorvik that prevented players from completing it as Faravid wouldn’t get on the horse.

Addressed an issue with Saint Faith that prevented players from completing the quest as the NPC didn’t interact with Eivor.

Addressed an issue with The Body that prevented players from completing the world event.

Addressed an issue with The Boar with the Golden Nose that prevented players from interacting with the Boar.

Addressed an issue with Reaver of the South that prevented players from interacting with Basim.

Addressed an issue with Brother’s Keeper that prevented players from defeating the boss.

Addressed an issue with Road of Hamartia that caused the HUD to disappear entirely.

Addressed an issue with War in the North that prevented players from interacting with Faravid.

Addressed an issue with Storming the Walls that prevented the quest from being marked as complete. You can now consider the walls thoroughly stormed

Addressed an issue that could cause the Vinland arc to not unlock despite meeting requirements.

Addressed an issue with Brewing Rebellion that caused Thegns to not be registered as rescued.

Addressed an issue with Of Blood and Gods that prevented players from meditating at the Sleeping Jotun peak.

Addressed an issue with Where the Stone Falls that prevented players from interacting with Herefrith.

Addressed an issue with Bartering that caused the objective not to update to Report to Sigurd and the brothers.

Addressed an issue that caused Holy Day not to be added to the quest log … but only on Sundays.

Addressed an issue with Pricking the Needle that prevented players from defeating The Needle.

Addressed an issue with The Reeve of Wincestre that prevented players from interacting with King Aelfred.

Addressed an issue within the Absence of an Ealdorman that caused the objective marker to be missing.

Addressed an issue with Falling Stars due to Ysane not following to join the band.

Addressed an issue with Binding Fate that caused players to immediately get desynced upon entering Asgard.

Addressed an issue that could cause The Man Behind The Man to be missing from the quest log.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Bleeding the Leech quest objective to not be available after completing Firing the Arrow.

Addressed an issue with The Big Finish that prevented the Defeat the Builder quest objective from completing.

Addressed an issue where players could not complete the Ursine Takeover world event in Vinland.

Addressed an issue with Unholy Father that prevented players from progressing.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from moving shelves inside Saint Lewinna’s Church in Guildford.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from confirming the kill against Thor the Fishmonger.

Addressed an issue with Old Wounds where Rollo could get stuck outside his camp.

Addressed an issue with An Absence of an Ealdorman that prevented players from completing the investigation of the three clues.

Addressed an issue with Old Man on the Edge that prevented the quest from completing.

Addressed an issue with Have You Seen This Man that prevented players from investigating the third clue.

Addressed an issue with The Pig of Prophecy that prevented players from proceeding.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from completing the Old Cellar mystery.

Addressed an issue with the Soham Hideout that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue with Walls and Shadows that caused players to be stuck in the dialogue when arriving in Lunden.

Addressed an issue with Binding Fate that prevented players from proceeding.

Addressed an issue with Hel’s Well that prevented players from completing the world event.

Addressed an issue with A Noble Escort that prevented players from interacting with Hunwald.

Addressed an issue with Burning the Firebrand that prevented players from progressing.

Addressed an issue with the Last Flight of the Gyldan Sparrow that prevented players from completing the world event.

Addressed an issue with Brewing Rebellion where players couldn’t force open the door to the longhouse in Buckingham.

Addressed an issue with Walls and Shadows that prevented players from completing the Investigation.

Addressed an issue with Of Blood and Bonds where Faravid couldn’t be defeated.

Addressed an issue with Prey in the High Hall that prevented players from interacting with Wulfhilda.

Addressed an issue with The Prodigal Prince that prevented players from proceeding with the quest.

Addressed an issue with Flight of Fancy that could cause the turkey to get stuck underwater.

Addressed an issue with A Sword-Shower in Anecastre where Aelfgar wouldn’t move to the assault location.

Addressed an issue with Lost Glory where the quest marker could disappear if players find Halfdan before going to the Royal Hall.

Graphics, Audio, and Animation

Addressed a variety of lighting issues.

Addressed various clipping issues.

Addressed various animation issues.

Addressed an issue that caused Horse footsteps not to be playing properly. Those hooves were made for clompin’ and that’s just what they’ll do

Addressed several instances of missing sound effects.

Addressed various weapon and gear graphics issues.

Addressed various issues relating to Audio Menu Narration.

Addressed an issue causing the torch to remain unlit after bringing it forth.

River Raids, Jomsvikings, Raids

Addressed an issue that caused Jomsvikings to enter the down but not out status while still having rations in the inventory.

Addressed an issue preventing Jomsvikings with maxed carried rations to heal when looting a ration chest.

Addressed an issue that could cause the longship shields to change after a River Raid.

Gameplay, Combat, and AI

Addressed an issue that prevented players from assassinating from the Lynx or Lion mount.

Addressed various issues where some helmets would obstruct vision when the player was aiming with a predator bow.

Addressed an issue allowing Melee abilities to be executed while carrying an object.

Addressed multiple issues with the Irish Hound ability.

Addressed several issues with wildlife spawning and ignoring a variety of attacks.

Addressed several camera issues.

World

Addressed various issues with misplaced or floating objects or textures.

Addressed various issues where the player or NPCs could get stuck.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from catching fish from a small boat.

Addressed an issue where the longship crew could fall through the map.

User Interface/HUD

Addressed various UI/HUD issues.

Addressed various texture placement issues.

Addressed various issues with Odin’s Sight … but only out of one eye.

Addressed various issues with menu navigation when set to focus.

Addressed an issue that caused UI elements to be misplaced after a loading screen.

Added an indicator to the detail page to indicate when a weapon has been transmogged.

Addressed an issue that allowed quest markers to still be shown when the UI is turned off completely.

Addressed an issue that could cause a wrong purchase date to be displayed in the Owned tab. 1970 gang where ya at

System

Addressed an issue that caused a “Bonus Content Unlocked” message to appear when the game autosaved.

Addressed an issue that prevented Premium Starter Pack weapons not to scale properly.

Addressed an issue that could cause Player Stats not to be synced for Synchronizing all viewpoints in England and Norway challenges.

Addressed various issues with Ubisoft Core Challenges unlocking.

Addressed an issue creating a Ubisoft service error when trying to create a manual save.

(Stadia) Addressed an issue on Stadia that caused performance mode settings not to be saved.

Performance and Stability

Improved performance and stability.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna.