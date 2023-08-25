AC6 Boss Guide: How to Beat Sea Spider in Armored Core 6

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For many Armored Core 6 players, the Sea Spider will be a true test of people’s priorities in finding the right build to survive, against playing within their comfort levels. Unless you’re a seasoned AC veteran or a player whose specific playstyle works well against the Sea Spider, chances are you’ll get stuck in this battle. It’s understandable, as you just sailed through a pretty fascinating defense system and got ambushed by this curious mechanical terror. But it’s okay: the Sea Spider is incredibly beatable once you embrace some pretty amazing weapons and take advantage of its key weaknesses.

How to Beat Chapter 2 Boss Sea Spider in Armored Core 6

Much like Balteus in Chapter 1, this boss is another big moving target, however, in this case, you’ll likely have gotten more weapons that exploit this as a weakness. The best weapons you will typically find successful against the Sea Spider in Armored Core 6 are some Dual Trigger builds featuring Plasma Rifles (Vvc-760PR) or Gatling Guns (DF-GA-08 HU-BEN) as these weapons wreak havoc on the Sea Spider’s defenses.

Stay in the air as much as possible to avoid Sea Spider’s deadly melee attacks as the fight begins. If you’re close to it when it attacks, boost forward to move past it as it swings downward, or above it, and not away or to either side, as this can still hit you.

The Gatling Guns must always be pointed to the enemy with you consistently on the move and at a medium, not long distance to ensure accuracy, while the Plasma Rifles can be fired from further away. The latter option is solid because it lays down additional damage the longer the Sea Spider stays in the blast radius of your attacks. The Gatling Guns help tear down defenses and stagger the Sea Spider where you can lay down the real damage, while the Plasma Rifles deal great sustained damage against this boss.

Staying above this boss is key to success more often than not, and this is even more evident later when you strip away most of its health. It ascends to the air and unleashes a lot more ballistic attacks, so if you have a Pulse Shield, now is the time to brandish it. If you’re looking to lay on the hurt though, consider a loadout with extra Plasma Missiles. Finally, in this late phase, the Sea Spider will brandish a ring of deadly blades on its exterior and execute spin attacks. You may have guessed it already, but staying above is your best bet here.

Completing this fight gets you a completion achievement for Chapter 2 along with a new ranking group of Arena opponents and access to even more parts and weapons for your AC.

- This article was updated on August 25th, 2023