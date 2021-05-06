Update 1.05 has arrived for AFL Evolution 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This new update for AFL Evolution 2 comes out on May 6th, 2021 and should be available now for all platforms. The biggest addition to this update is to give support for the big Season Pack 2021 DLC.

Developer Wicked Witch Software has also done a ton of improvements to the core gameplay. This includes the game itself as well as the online experience too. You will also be greeted with a few new loading screens as well.

You can look at the full patch notes posted down below.

AFL Evolution 2 Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Added support for Season Pack 2021

Gameplay:

Fixed an issue where players could catch the ball from too far away.

Fixed an issue with the dynamic and play direction cameras causing them to go under the ground

The man on the mark should now be quicker to get into position.

Fixed an issue with 50m penalties causing players to drop through the ground.

Presentation:

Fixed an issue causing fireworks and trophies to not appear.

Fixed an issue causing head and hand scaling to not work in a match.

Career + Competition:

Rookie + Listed players can now be offered contracts to all state leagues.

Fixed an issue causing randomly generated players to be too young.

Fixed an issue causing randomly generated players to have incorrect contract lengths.

Fixed an issue where custom teams used in Coach would start with 0% popularity.

Fixed an issue causing some players to be unavailable for trades.

Randomly created players should now have ratings more suitable for their league and have a larger variance.

Online:

The 2021 rules are now the default for online play.

Player positions under lag should now be more accurate.

Fixed an issue causing set shots for the client to be inaccurate.

Fixed an issue where the ruckman would be facing the wrong way at the start of the match.

Fixed an issue where the ruckman would be partially in the ground at the start of the match.

Improvements to mark input under lag to prevent actions being lost.

Fixed an issue with the ball shadow in set shots.

Fixed an issue where players would run over the ball without picking it up.

AI players should now behave smarter when they have just been controlled by a human.

Fixed an issue where animations for catches and picking up the ball would stutter.

Fixed an issue with the ball trajectory of bananas and snaps.

Fixed an issue where players would become stuck.

Improvements to handballs.

Improvements to the responsiveness of player actions under lag.

Improvements to the fairness of online play for players under lag.

Replays:

Improvements to the visual quality of the animations in replays.

Replays are now enabled for medium and high performance modes.

Misc:

Added new loading screens.

Fixed an issue affecting performance when kicking the ball.

Fixed an issue with sorting the list of players to edit selecting the wrong one.

Various other bug fixes and improvements.

If you want to know more about the game, you can visit the official Steam page. AFL Evolution 2 is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.