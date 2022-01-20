Update 1.16 has arrived for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings a surprising amount of changes to the game; the developers not only changed a couple of things this time. A lot of issues regarding crashes, weapon attachments, save files, and more, so players should notice a big difference after update 1.16 is implemented. Here’s everything new with Aliens: Fireteam Elite update 1.16.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Update 1.16 Patch Notes

LOSS OF PROGRESS

Xbox & Windows: Fixed an issue where Xbox and Windows players might lose progress when swapping profiles, or if they loaded into a game without first loading the title screen. If any issues do persist, please let us know via our Bug Report channel on our official Discord server.

WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

The DT-57 Medved, Type 21 Tactical Shotgun, and Type 76 Auto Shotgun now use fixed spread patterns, instead of a rotating spread pattern.

Priming Magazine now refreshes on subsequent reloads, instead of needing the duration to complete before it can be reapplied.

Fixed an issue with explosions that would cause them to deal the same damage to all targets. The damage dealt by explosions now properly falls off based on each target’s distance from the explosion.

Fixed an issue where the Extended Flash Hider and Overloaded Rounds Attachments dealt friendly damage.

Fixed muzzle flash visuals when using the Anti-Material Brake Attachment.

Fixed an issue with many automatic weapons that could cause them to have an additional delay between bullets when firing them single-shot/semi-automatically. Firing these weapons semi-automatically should now be much more responsive. The following guns were affected by this change: M10 Auto Pistol, Rapid Responder, M39 SMG, X43 Barrage, PPZ-49 Vol, Type 76 Auto Shotgun, M41A2 Pulse Rifle, Kramer Assault Rifle, L36 Halberd, Type 88 Heavy, EVI-81 Zvezda Plasma Rifle, and the Microburst.

Fixed an issue where double-clicking to fire would skip the spin-up time on the L59 Minigun.

Hardened Incendiary Sentry Guns should now correctly deal damage over time.

ANIMATION

Fixed an issue where using Emotes with the Phalanx Class Kit while their shield is deployed would cause the animations to clip.

Fixed an issue with the reload animation for the Frontier Revolver.

Fixed an issue where some weapons would play the reload animation twice before actually reloading.

AUDIO

Doc’s Anesthesiologist Perk will no longer trigger a negative beep SFX when a player was hit by Spitter acid.

Adjusted weapon audio to be more impactful

Deploying multiple turrets will no longer cause audio issues.

Made various audio optimizations and adjustments.

Added SFX for Challenge Card completion or failure in the mission end screen.

UI SFX will no longer be dropped as a result of audio prioritization

Players will no longer say ‘Rebooting’ when reviving Hoenikker.

The audio notification for a player joining the queue will now only play once when two or more players join at the same time

Intercom announcements in the hub will now be inaudible when the Sound fx volume setting is set to 0.

CAMPAIGN

The Only Way to be Sure: Search: AI companions should no longer run ahead by themselves at the start of the Mission.

Priority One: Rescue: Players should no longer get stuck when vaulting over cover into a maintenance synth.

ENEMIES

Fixed an issue where elite enemies would sometimes instantly die after grappling a player.

ENVIRONMENT

Optimized the Point Defense map.

Fixed minor visual issues on the terrain in the Point Defense Map.

Fixed an issue where elite enemies could not attack players in a specific area of the Horde Mode map.

Point Defense: players should no longer see an unintentional cube when interacting with defense points.

Made environmental improvements in the “The Only Way to Be Sure” campaign.

GAME MODES

Addressed an issue where some players were unable to access Point Defense and Horde Mode when offline.

Attachments introduced in Season 2 will now also drop from Point Defense and as bonus rolls from completing Challenge Cards. All 13 Season 2 Attachments are now obtainable by completing Point Defense on Intense difficulty or higher.

Point Defense: Players should no longer be able to trigger the cave-in before all players have loaded into the mission.

Point Defense: Adjusted difficulty on Extreme and Insane levels by reducing the number of Elite enemies that spawn during phases 2 and 3. Increased the health of the defense points in higher difficulties.

KITS

Technician: Fixed an issue where the Technician’s Flame Turret wouldn’t fire at critters through animated doorways.

Technician: Real-Time Resource Reclamation Perk now works properly with Ability Recharge bonuses. Additionally, the delay before it explodes on death has been reduced.

Gunner: Incendiary Burst Ability now visually scales with Radius increases.

Phalanx: Shock Pulse and Concussion Pulse Abilities now visually scale with Radius increases.

Doc: Suppression Station Ability now increases size correctly when combined with radius perks.

UI

Fixed an issue where the Egress point at the end of a Point Defense mission would show the wrong icon on the Motion Tracker.

Fixed an issue where Weapon Colors would not apply if a player exited the menu from the Weapon Appearance screen.

Fixed an issue where the Sidearm UI prompt would still show in instances where Sidearms are disabled, like when certain Challenge Cards are in use.

GENERAL

Fixed a crash that would occur when using the Smooth Bore Barrel Attachment with specific weapons.

Fixed an issue where enemies would sometimes fall through the floor.

Firing weapons while on the Endeavor should no longer track toward Lifetime Stats.

Made performance improvements.

Besides the crash fixes made into the game, the developers made fixes regarding the game’s performance, animations, weapons, and more. Even the game’s UI received a couple of changes in this patch, fixing prompts, and icons. Now the game’s audio should perform a lot better. The developers managed to fix several issues regarding sound effects and UI prompts.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available now on PC, Xbox, and Playstation platforms. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Aliens: Fireteam Elite website.