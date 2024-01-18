Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the side quests mainly focus on sending the player across the map to find specific items or enemies. One side quest, The Lost Warriors, sends you to find and defeat eight cursed soldiers for Ardashir.

Considering the complex map, it can be challenging to locate all soldiers. We have you covered as this guide will show all locations of Ardashir’s Soldiers in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Where to Find All Ardashir Soldiers in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

While you hunt down Ardashir’s Soldiers, keep in mind that you may not be able to reach them all right away. Some require you to have all your abilities, so if you can’t reach one, continue the main story until you unlock more abilities. Without further ado, here are all Ardashir’s Soldiers locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Ardashir Soldier Location in The Depths: Catacombs

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One Ardashir Soldier can be found in the Catacombs section of The Depths biome. The best way to reach this area is to come from the Sunken Harbor from the east.

Ardashir Soldier Location in The Depths

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Another Ardashir Soldier is located in The Depths. Easily reach this area by taking the door to the left of the main Citadel Elevator (the elevator that leads to Haven).

Ardashir Soldier Location in Hyrcanian Forest

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One Ardashir Soldier is found on the western side of the Hyrcanian Forest. I had the best luck reaching this area by coming from the Lower City area, which you can see the path in the image attached.

Ardashir Location in The Pit of Eternal Sands

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After opening the Pit of Eternal Sands entrance, an Ardashir Soldier is found on the eastern side of the map. Once entering the Pit of Eternal Sands from the Sunken Harbor, take a right and head to the location indicated by the red arrow in the image attached.

Ardashir Soldier Location in Old Royal Road

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This Ardashir Soldier is easy to miss as it requires you to go to Old Royal Road, where the game began. You can quickly return to this area by heading through the Lower City.

Ardashir Soldier Location in the Sacred Archives

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can find an Ardashir Soldier in the Prison section of the Sacred Archives. To access this area, you must first kill the Prison Master, who will drop a key. The key the Prison Master drops is used to open all doors in the area.

Ardashir Soldier Location in the Upper City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

An Ardashir Soldier can be found wandering the ground floor on the eastern side of the Upper City. This area can only be reached once you unlock the Fabric of Time ability.

Ardashir Soldier Location in The Tower of Silence

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Tower of Silence is an end-game area, so you must defeat this Ardashir Soldier last. Once you reach the Tower of Silence, you can find the Ardashir on the easternmost side of the biome. You must use the Fabric of Time ability to grapple to this location.

After defeating the last Ardashir Soldier for the Lost Warriors side quest, you must find Ardashir in the Lower City. The good news is that the game marks a waypoint for you, making it easy to find him. Be prepared for one last battle when you find Ardashir.

The Lost Warriors Side Quest Rewards

Outside of receiving Xerxes for each Ardashir Soldier you defeat, you will also get rewards at the end of the side quest. After completing the Lost Warriors side quest, you will be rewarded with a ton of crystals for spending time in the Haven. You will also receive a health piece, getting you one step closer to increasing your max health.