All Barotrauma Cheats and Console Commands – Listed

adjustprice [item name/id] [price] [add/mult] Recursively prints out expected price adjustments for items derived from this item.

analyzeitem [item name/id] Analyzes one item for exploits.

autohull No description is available.

autoitemplacerdebug/outfitdebug Toggle automatic item placer debug info on/off. The automatically placed items are listed in the debug console at the start of a round.

autorestart [true/false] Enable or disable round auto-restart.

autorestartinterval [seconds] Set how long the server waits between rounds before automatically starting a new one. If set to 0, autorestart is disabled.

autorestarttimer [seconds] Set the current autorestart countdown to the specified value.

ban [player name] Kick and ban the player from the server.

banendpoint/banip [steam id/ip address] [seconds] [reason] Ban the IP address/SteamID from the server.

banid [client id] Kick and ban the player with the specified client ID from the server. You can see the IDs of the clients using the command “clientlist”.

bindkey [key] [command] Binds a key to a command.

botcount [amount] Set the number of bots in the crew in multiplayer.

botspawnmode [fill/normal] Set how bots are spawned in the multiplayer.

calculatehashes [content package] Show the MD5 hashes of the files in the selected content package. If the name parameter is omitted, the first content package is selected.

campaigndestination/setcampaigndestination [destination index] Set the location to head towards in the currently active campaign.

campaigninfo/campaignstatus Display information about the state of the currently active campaign.

checkcrafting Checks item deconstruction & crafting recipes for inconsistencies.

checkcraftingexploits [max allowed cost] Finds outright item exploits created by buying store-bought ingredients and constructing them into sellable items.

checkmissingloca No description is available.

cleanbuild No description is available.

clientlist List all the clients connected to the server.

comparelocafiles [file 1] [file 2] No description is available.

copyitemnames No description is available.

deconstructvalue [item name/id] Views and compares deconstructed component prices for this item.

difficulty/leveldifficulty [0-100] Change the level difficulty setting in the server lobby.

dumpentitytexts [destination path] gets the names and descriptions of all entity prefabs and writes them into a file along with xml tags that can be used in translation files. If the filepath is omitted, the file is written to Content/Texts/EntityTexts.txt

dumpeventtexts [destination path] gets the texts from event files and and writes them into a file along with xml tags that can be used in translation files. If the filepath is omitted, the file is written to Content/Texts/EventTexts.txt

dumpids [amount] [file name] No description is available.

dumptexts [destination path] Extracts all the texts from the given text xml and writes them into a file (using the same filename, but with the .txt extension). If the filepath is omitted, the EnglishVanilla.xml file is used.

dumptofile [file name] Outputs the contents of the debug console into a text file in the game folder. If the filename argument is omitted, “consoleOutput.txt” is used as the filename.

editcharacters/charactereditor Switch to the Character Editor to edit/create the ragdolls and animations of characters.

editevents/eventeditor Switch to the Event Editor to edit scripted events.

editlevels/leveleditor Switch to the Level Editor to edit levels.

editparticles/particleeditor Switch to the Particle Editor to edit particle effects.

editsprites/spriteeditor Switch to the Sprite Editor to edit the source rects and origins of sprites.

endgame/endround/end End the current round.

entitydata [entity id] No description is available.

eventstats [0-7] [true/false] No description is available.

findentityids [entity name] No description is available.

followsub Toggle whether the camera should follow the nearest submarine (client-only).

fpscounter Toggle the FPS counter.

game Go to the “in-game” view.

gamemode [name/index] Select the game mode for the next round. The parameter can either be the name or the index number of the game mode (0 = sandbox, 1 = mission, etc).

givecommandperm [client id/steam id/ip address/player name] [all/command] Gives the specified client the permission to use the specified console commands.

giveperm [client id/steam id/ip address/player name] [all/permission] Grants administrative permissions to the specified client.

giverank [client id/steam id/ip address/player name] [rank] Argument 1 is required.

help [command] No description is available.

hudlayoutdebugdraw/debugdrawhudlayout Toggle the debug drawing mode of HUD layout areas on/off.

itemassemblies List all the item assemblies available for spawning.

itemcomponentdocumentation [destination path] No description is available.

items/itemlist List all the item prefabs available for spawning.

kick [player name] Kick a player out of the server.

kickid [client id] Kick the player with the specified client ID out of the server. You can see the IDs of the clients using the command “clientlist”.

killdisconnectedtimer [seconds] Set the time after which disconnect players’ characters get automatically killed.

listcloudfiles Lists all of your files on the Steam Cloud.

listtasks Lists all asynchronous tasks currently in the task pool.

loadtexts [source path] [destination path] Loads all lines of text from a given .txt file and inserts them sequientially into the elements of an xml file. If the file paths are omitted, EnglishVanilla.txt and EnglishVanilla.xml are used.

lock Lock movement of the main submarine.

lockx Lock horizontal movement of the main submarine.

locky Lock vertical movement of the main submarine.

mainmenu/menu Go to the main menu.

messagebox/guimessagebox [header] [msg] [default/ingame] Creates a message box.

mission [name] Select the mission type for the next round.

msg [msg] Send a chat message with no sender specified.

multiplylights [value] Multiplies the colors of all the static lights in the sub with the given Vector4 value (for example, 1,1,1,0.5).

mute [player name] Prevent the client from speaking through the voice chat.

netstats Toggles the visibility of the network statistics UI.

pause Toggles the pause state when playing offline

quickstart [sub name] [difficulty] [level gen parameters identifier] Can only be executed from the main menu.

randomizeseed Toggles level seed randomization on/off.

readycheck Commence a ready check in multiplayer.

reloadcorepackage No description is available.

removefromcloud [file name/index] Removes a file from Steam Cloud.

resetall Reset all items and structures to prefabs. Only applicable in the subeditor.

resetentitiesbyidentifier [entity tag/id] Reset items and structures with the given tag/identifier to prefabs. Only applicable in the subeditor.

resetkarma [player name] Resets the karma value of the specified client to 100.

resetselected Reset selected items and structures to prefabs. Only applicable in the subeditor.

respawnnow Trigger a respawn immediately if there are any clients waiting to respawn.

restart/reset Close and restart the server.

revokecommandperm [client id/steam id/ip address/player name] [all/command] Revokes permission to use the specified console commands from the specified client.

revokeperm [client id/steam id/ip address/player name] [all/permission] Revokes administrative permissions from the specified client.

savebinds Writes current keybinds into the config file.

say [msg] Send a global chat message. When issued through the server command line, displays “HOST” as the sender.

seed/levelseed [seed] Changes the level seed for the next round.

sendchatmessage [sender] [msg] [type] [red] [green] [blue] [alpha] Sends a chat message with specified type and color.

servermsg [msg] Change the message displayed in the server lobby.

servername [name] Change the name of the server.

setclientcharacter [player name] [character name] Gives the client control of the specified character.

setentityproperties [property] [value] Sets the value of some property on all selected items/structures in the sub editor.

setfreecamspeed [speed] Set the camera movement speed when not controlling a character. Defaults to 1.

setkarma [player name] [karma (0-100)] Sets the karma of the specified client to the specified value.

setmaxplayers/maxplayers [player count (≤16)] Sets the maximum player count of the server that’s being hosted.

setpassword/setserverpassword/password [password] Changes the password of the server that’s being hosted.

shake No description is available.

showkarma Show the current karma values of the players.

showperf Toggle performance statistics on/off.

showperm [client id/steam id/ip address/name] Shows the current administrative permissions of the specified client.

showseed/showlevelseed Show the seed of the current level.

shuttle [name] Select the specified submarine as the respawn shuttle for the next round.

simulatedduplicateschance [dupe ratio] simulates packet duplication in network messages. For example, a value of 0.1 would mean there’s a 10% chance a packet gets sent twice. Useful for simulating real network conditions when testing the multiplayer locally.

simulatedlatency [min latency] [random latency] applies a simulated latency to network messages. Useful for simulating real network conditions when testing the multiplayer locally.

simulatedloss [loss ratio] applies simulated packet loss to network messages. For example, a value of 0.1 would mean 10% of the packets are dropped. Useful for simulating real network conditions when testing the multiplayer locally.

spreadsheetexport Export items in format recognized by the spreadsheet importer.

startgame/startround/start Start a new round.

startitems/startitemset [identifier] start item set identifier

startlidgrenclient [ip address] No description is available.

startsteamp2pclient No description is available.

starttraitormissionimmediately Skip the initial delay of the traitor mission and start one immediately.

startwhenclientsready [true/false] Enable or disable automatically starting the round when clients are ready to start.

steamnetdebug Toggles Steamworks networking debug logging.

sub/submarine [name] Select the submarine for the next round.

tags/taglist list all the tags used in the game

togglecharacternames Toggle the names hovering above characters on/off (client-only).

togglegrid Toggle visual snap grid in sub editor.

togglehud/hud Toggle the character HUD (inventories, icons, buttons, etc) on/off (client-only).

toggleitemhighlights Toggle the item highlight effect on/off (client-only).

togglekarma Toggle the karma system on/off.

togglekarmatestmode/karmatestmode Toggle the karma test mode on/off. When test mode is enabled, clients get notified when their karma value changes (including the reason for the increase/decrease) and the server doesn’t ban clients whose karma decreases below the ban threshold.

toggleupperhud Toggle the upper part of the ingame HUD (chatbox, crewmanager) on/off (client-only).

togglevoicechatfilters [true/false] Toggle the radio/muffle filters in the voice chat (client-only).

traitorlist List all the traitors and their targets.

unban [player name] Unban a specific client.

unbanip [ip address] Unban a specific IP.

unbindkey [key] Unbinds a command.

unmute [player name] Allow the client to speak through the voice chat.

updatetextfile [source path] [destination path] Inserts all the xml elements that are only present in the source file into the destination file. Can be used to update outdated translation files more easily.

verboselogging Toggle verbose console logging on/off. When on, additional debug information is written to the debug console.

wikiimage_character Save an image of the currently controlled character with a transparent background.