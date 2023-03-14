Are you looking for all Barotrauma cheats and console commands listed so you can reference them when needed? Barotrauma is an extremely tough survival game that offers you a campaign or multiplayer options. You can use these cheats and console commands in both modes to make your playthrough much easier. Note that using cheat commands will disable the ability to earn achievements on your current save file. Here are all Barotrauma cheats and console commands – listed so you can beat and customize your playthrough as you see fit.
All Barotrauma Cheats and Console Commands
In order to use all Barotauma cheats and console commands you will first need to enable them using the console. You can do so by follow the below steps:
- Press F3 to toggle the console
- Type
enablecheatsto enable cheats
- Note: Using this command will disable achievements for your current game session
- Only cheat commands need this so we have marked them below
- Press Tab to autofill and cycle through identifiers
All Barotrauma Console Commands
|Console Commands
|Command Notes
|adjustprice [item name/id] [price] [add/mult]
|Recursively prints out expected price adjustments for items derived from this item.
|analyzeitem [item name/id]
|Analyzes one item for exploits.
|autohull
|No description is available.
|autoitemplacerdebug/outfitdebug
|Toggle automatic item placer debug info on/off. The automatically placed items are listed in the debug console at the start of a round.
|autorestart [true/false]
|Enable or disable round auto-restart.
|autorestartinterval [seconds]
|Set how long the server waits between rounds before automatically starting a new one. If set to 0, autorestart is disabled.
|autorestarttimer [seconds]
|Set the current autorestart countdown to the specified value.
|ban [player name]
|Kick and ban the player from the server.
|banendpoint/banip [steam id/ip address] [seconds] [reason]
|Ban the IP address/SteamID from the server.
|banid [client id]
|Kick and ban the player with the specified client ID from the server. You can see the IDs of the clients using the command “clientlist”.
|bindkey [key] [command]
|Binds a key to a command.
|botcount [amount]
|Set the number of bots in the crew in multiplayer.
|botspawnmode [fill/normal]
|Set how bots are spawned in the multiplayer.
|calculatehashes [content package]
|Show the MD5 hashes of the files in the selected content package. If the name parameter is omitted, the first content package is selected.
|campaigndestination/setcampaigndestination [destination index]
|Set the location to head towards in the currently active campaign.
|campaigninfo/campaignstatus
|Display information about the state of the currently active campaign.
|checkcrafting
|Checks item deconstruction & crafting recipes for inconsistencies.
|checkcraftingexploits [max allowed cost]
|Finds outright item exploits created by buying store-bought ingredients and constructing them into sellable items.
|checkmissingloca
|No description is available.
|cleanbuild
|No description is available.
|clientlist
|List all the clients connected to the server.
|comparelocafiles [file 1] [file 2]
|No description is available.
|copyitemnames
|No description is available.
|deconstructvalue [item name/id]
|Views and compares deconstructed component prices for this item.
|difficulty/leveldifficulty [0-100]
|Change the level difficulty setting in the server lobby.
|dumpentitytexts [destination path]
|gets the names and descriptions of all entity prefabs and writes them into a file along with xml tags that can be used in translation files. If the filepath is omitted, the file is written to Content/Texts/EntityTexts.txt
|dumpeventtexts [destination path]
|gets the texts from event files and and writes them into a file along with xml tags that can be used in translation files. If the filepath is omitted, the file is written to Content/Texts/EventTexts.txt
|dumpids [amount] [file name]
|No description is available.
|dumptexts [destination path]
|Extracts all the texts from the given text xml and writes them into a file (using the same filename, but with the .txt extension). If the filepath is omitted, the EnglishVanilla.xml file is used.
|dumptofile [file name]
|Outputs the contents of the debug console into a text file in the game folder. If the filename argument is omitted, “consoleOutput.txt” is used as the filename.
|editcharacters/charactereditor
|Switch to the Character Editor to edit/create the ragdolls and animations of characters.
|editevents/eventeditor
|Switch to the Event Editor to edit scripted events.
|editlevels/leveleditor
|Switch to the Level Editor to edit levels.
|editparticles/particleeditor
|Switch to the Particle Editor to edit particle effects.
|editsprites/spriteeditor
|Switch to the Sprite Editor to edit the source rects and origins of sprites.
|endgame/endround/end
|End the current round.
|entitydata [entity id]
|No description is available.
|eventstats [0-7] [true/false]
|No description is available.
|findentityids [entity name]
|No description is available.
|followsub
|Toggle whether the camera should follow the nearest submarine (client-only).
|fpscounter
|Toggle the FPS counter.
|game
|Go to the “in-game” view.
|gamemode [name/index]
|Select the game mode for the next round. The parameter can either be the name or the index number of the game mode (0 = sandbox, 1 = mission, etc).
|givecommandperm [client id/steam id/ip address/player name] [all/command]
|Gives the specified client the permission to use the specified console commands.
|giveperm [client id/steam id/ip address/player name] [all/permission]
|Grants administrative permissions to the specified client.
|giverank [client id/steam id/ip address/player name] [rank]
|Argument 1 is required.
|help [command]
|No description is available.
|hudlayoutdebugdraw/debugdrawhudlayout
|Toggle the debug drawing mode of HUD layout areas on/off.
|itemassemblies
|List all the item assemblies available for spawning.
|itemcomponentdocumentation [destination path]
|No description is available.
|items/itemlist
|List all the item prefabs available for spawning.
|kick [player name]
|Kick a player out of the server.
|kickid [client id]
|Kick the player with the specified client ID out of the server. You can see the IDs of the clients using the command “clientlist”.
|killdisconnectedtimer [seconds]
|Set the time after which disconnect players’ characters get automatically killed.
|listcloudfiles
|Lists all of your files on the Steam Cloud.
|listtasks
|Lists all asynchronous tasks currently in the task pool.
|loadtexts [source path] [destination path]
|Loads all lines of text from a given .txt file and inserts them sequientially into the elements of an xml file. If the file paths are omitted, EnglishVanilla.txt and EnglishVanilla.xml are used.
|lock
|Lock movement of the main submarine.
|lockx
|Lock horizontal movement of the main submarine.
|locky
|Lock vertical movement of the main submarine.
|mainmenu/menu
|Go to the main menu.
|messagebox/guimessagebox [header] [msg] [default/ingame]
|Creates a message box.
|mission [name]
|Select the mission type for the next round.
|msg [msg]
|Send a chat message with no sender specified.
|multiplylights [value]
|Multiplies the colors of all the static lights in the sub with the given Vector4 value (for example, 1,1,1,0.5).
|mute [player name]
|Prevent the client from speaking through the voice chat.
|netstats
|Toggles the visibility of the network statistics UI.
|pause
|Toggles the pause state when playing offline
|quickstart [sub name] [difficulty] [level gen parameters identifier]
|Can only be executed from the main menu.
|randomizeseed
|Toggles level seed randomization on/off.
|readycheck
|Commence a ready check in multiplayer.
|reloadcorepackage
|No description is available.
|removefromcloud [file name/index]
|Removes a file from Steam Cloud.
|resetall
|Reset all items and structures to prefabs. Only applicable in the subeditor.
|resetentitiesbyidentifier [entity tag/id]
|Reset items and structures with the given tag/identifier to prefabs. Only applicable in the subeditor.
|resetkarma [player name]
|Resets the karma value of the specified client to 100.
|resetselected
|Reset selected items and structures to prefabs. Only applicable in the subeditor.
|respawnnow
|Trigger a respawn immediately if there are any clients waiting to respawn.
|restart/reset
|Close and restart the server.
|revokecommandperm [client id/steam id/ip address/player name] [all/command]
|Revokes permission to use the specified console commands from the specified client.
|revokeperm [client id/steam id/ip address/player name] [all/permission]
|Revokes administrative permissions from the specified client.
|savebinds
|Writes current keybinds into the config file.
|say [msg]
|Send a global chat message. When issued through the server command line, displays “HOST” as the sender.
|seed/levelseed [seed]
|Changes the level seed for the next round.
|sendchatmessage [sender] [msg] [type] [red] [green] [blue] [alpha]
|Sends a chat message with specified type and color.
|servermsg [msg]
|Change the message displayed in the server lobby.
|servername [name]
|Change the name of the server.
|setclientcharacter [player name] [character name]
|Gives the client control of the specified character.
|setentityproperties [property] [value]
|Sets the value of some property on all selected items/structures in the sub editor.
|setfreecamspeed [speed]
|Set the camera movement speed when not controlling a character. Defaults to 1.
|setkarma [player name] [karma (0-100)]
|Sets the karma of the specified client to the specified value.
|setmaxplayers/maxplayers [player count (≤16)]
|Sets the maximum player count of the server that’s being hosted.
|setpassword/setserverpassword/password [password]
|Changes the password of the server that’s being hosted.
|shake
|No description is available.
|showkarma
|Show the current karma values of the players.
|showperf
|Toggle performance statistics on/off.
|showperm [client id/steam id/ip address/name]
|Shows the current administrative permissions of the specified client.
|showseed/showlevelseed
|Show the seed of the current level.
|shuttle [name]
|Select the specified submarine as the respawn shuttle for the next round.
|simulatedduplicateschance [dupe ratio]
|simulates packet duplication in network messages. For example, a value of 0.1 would mean there’s a 10% chance a packet gets sent twice. Useful for simulating real network conditions when testing the multiplayer locally.
|simulatedlatency [min latency] [random latency]
|applies a simulated latency to network messages. Useful for simulating real network conditions when testing the multiplayer locally.
|simulatedloss [loss ratio]
|applies simulated packet loss to network messages. For example, a value of 0.1 would mean 10% of the packets are dropped. Useful for simulating real network conditions when testing the multiplayer locally.
|spreadsheetexport
|Export items in format recognized by the spreadsheet importer.
|startgame/startround/start
|Start a new round.
|startitems/startitemset [identifier]
|start item set identifier
|startlidgrenclient [ip address]
|No description is available.
|startsteamp2pclient
|No description is available.
|starttraitormissionimmediately
|Skip the initial delay of the traitor mission and start one immediately.
|startwhenclientsready [true/false]
|Enable or disable automatically starting the round when clients are ready to start.
|steamnetdebug
|Toggles Steamworks networking debug logging.
|sub/submarine [name]
|Select the submarine for the next round.
|tags/taglist
|list all the tags used in the game
|togglecharacternames
|Toggle the names hovering above characters on/off (client-only).
|togglegrid
|Toggle visual snap grid in sub editor.
|togglehud/hud
|Toggle the character HUD (inventories, icons, buttons, etc) on/off (client-only).
|toggleitemhighlights
|Toggle the item highlight effect on/off (client-only).
|togglekarma
|Toggle the karma system on/off.
|togglekarmatestmode/karmatestmode
|Toggle the karma test mode on/off. When test mode is enabled, clients get notified when their karma value changes (including the reason for the increase/decrease) and the server doesn’t ban clients whose karma decreases below the ban threshold.
|toggleupperhud
|Toggle the upper part of the ingame HUD (chatbox, crewmanager) on/off (client-only).
|togglevoicechatfilters [true/false]
|Toggle the radio/muffle filters in the voice chat (client-only).
|traitorlist
|List all the traitors and their targets.
|unban [player name]
|Unban a specific client.
|unbanip [ip address]
|Unban a specific IP.
|unbindkey [key]
|Unbinds a command.
|unmute [player name]
|Allow the client to speak through the voice chat.
|updatetextfile [source path] [destination path]
|Inserts all the xml elements that are only present in the source file into the destination file. Can be used to update outdated translation files more easily.
|verboselogging
|Toggle verbose console logging on/off. When on, additional debug information is written to the debug console.
|wikiimage_character
|Save an image of the currently controlled character with a transparent background.
|wikiimage_sub
|Save an image of the main submarine with a transparent background.
All Barotrauma Cheat Commands
|Cheat Commands
|Command Notes
|alpha [value]
|Change the alpha (as bytes from 0 to 255) of the selected item/structure instances. Applied only in the subeditor.
|ambientlight [restore/color] [add]
|Change the color of the ambient light in the level.
|ballastflora [infect/growthwarp] [prefab/amount]
|Infect ballasts and control its growth.
|cleansub
|No description is available.
|color/colour [red] [green] [blue] [alpha]
|Change color (as bytes from 0 to 255) of the selected item/structure instances. Applied only in the subeditor.
|control [character name]
|Start controlling the specified character (client-only).
|debugai Toggle
|Turn the ai debug mode on/off.
|debugdraw [true/false]
|Toggle the debug drawing mode on/off.
|despawnnow [character name]
|Immediately despawns the specified dead character. If the character argument is omitted, all dead characters are despawned.
|disablecrewai
|Disable the AI of the NPCs in the crew.
|disableenemyai
|Disable the AI of the Enemy characters (monsters)
|editsubs/subeditor [sub file path]
|Switch to the Submarine Editor to create or edit submarines.
|enablecrewai
|Enable the AI of the NPCs in the crew.
|enableenemyai
|Enable the AI of the Enemy characters (monsters).
|eventmanager
|Toggle event manager on/off. No new random events are created when the event manager is disabled.
|explosion [range] [force] [damage] [structure damage] [item damage] [emp strength] [ballast flora damage]
|Creates an explosion at the position of the cursor.
|fire/editfire
|Allows putting up fires by left clicking.
|fixhulls/fixwalls
|Fixes all walls.
|Fixitems
|Repairs all items and restores them to full condition.
|flipx
|Mirror the main submarine horizontally. Cannot be executed in Multiplayer.
|freecamera/freecam
|Detach the camera from the controlled character. Cannot be executed in the Submarine Editor.
|freeze
|No description is available.
|giveaffliction [affliction name] [strength] [character name] [limb type] [use relative strength (true/false)]
|Add an affliction to a character. If the name parameter is omitted, the affliction is added to the controlled character.
|giveexperience [amount] [character name]
|Give experience to a character.
|givetalent [talent name/id] [character name]
|Give the talent to the specified character. If the character argument is omitted, the talent is given to the controlled character.
|godmode [character name]
|Toggle character godmode. Makes the targeted character invulnerable to damage. If the name parameter is omitted, the controlled character will receive godmode.
|godmode_mainsub
|Toggle submarine godmode. Makes the main submarine invulnerable to damage.
|growthdelay [delay]
|Sets how long it takes for planters to attempt to advance a plant’s growth.
|head [head id] [hair index] [beard index] [moustache index] [face attachment index]
|Load the head sprite and the wearables.
|heal [character name] [all]
|Restore the specified character to full health. If the name parameter is omitted, the controlled character will be healed. By default only heals common afflictions such as physical damage and blood loss use the “all” argument to heal everything.
|interactdebugdraw/debugdrawinteract
|Toggle the debug drawing mode of item interaction ranges on/off.
|jointscale [scale]
|Define the jointscale for the controlled character. Provide id or name if you want to target another character.
|kill [character name]
|Immediately kills the specified character.
|Killmonsters
|Immediately kills all AI-controlled enemies in the level.
|lighting/lights [true/false]
|Toggle lighting on/off (client-only).
|limbscale [scale]
|Define the limbscale for the controlled character. Provide id or name if you want to target another character.
|loadwearable [variant]
|Force selects certain variant for the selected character.
|los [true/false]
|Toggle the line of sight effect on/off.
|maxupgrades [category] [prefab]
|Maxes out all upgrades or only specific ones if given arguments. Can only be executed in Campaign mode.
|money [amount] [character name]
|Gives the specified amount of money to the crew when a campaign is active. Can only be executed in Campaign mode.
|oxygen/air
|Replenishes the oxygen levels in every room to 100%.
|power
|Immediately powers up the submarine’s nuclear reactor.
|ragdoll [character name]
|Force-ragdoll the specified character. If the name parameter is omitted, the controlled character will be ragdolled.
|ragdollscale [scale]
|Rescale the ragdoll of the controlled character. Provide id or name if you want to target another character.
|recreateragdoll [character name]
|Recreate the ragdoll of the controlled character. Provide id or name if you want to target another character.
|reloadsprite/reloadsprites [id/name] [item id/sprite name]
|Reloads the sprites of the selected items or structures.
|reloadwearables [character name]
|Reloads the sprites of all limbs and wearable sprites (clothing) of the controlled character.
|resetragdoll [character name]
|Reset the ragdoll of the controlled character.
|revive [character name]
|Bring the specified character back from the dead. If the name parameter is omitted, the controlled character will be revived.
|setdifficulty/forcedifficulty [0-100]
|Leave the parameter empty to disable.
|setlocationreputation [value]
|Set the reputation in the current location to the specified value. Can only be executed in Campaign mode.
|setreputation [faction] [value]
|Set the reputation of a location to the specified value. Can only be executed in Campaign mode.
|setskill [all/identifer] [max/level] [character name]
|Set your skill level.
|Showmoney
|Shows the amount of money in everyones wallet.
|Skipeventcooldown
|Skips the currently active event cooldown and triggers pending monster spawns immediately.
|spawn/spawncharacter [creature/job name] [near/inside/outside/cursor] [team (0-3)]
|Spawn a creature at a random spawnpoint (use the second parameter to only select spawnpoints near/inside/outside the submarine). You can also enter the name of a job (e.g. “Mechanic”) to spawn a character with a specific job and the appropriate equipment.
|spawnitem [item name/id] [cursor/inventory/cargo/random/character name] [amount]
|Spawn an item at the position of the cursor, in the inventory of the controlled character, in the inventory of the client with the given name, or at a random spawnpoint if the last parameter is omitted.
|spawnsub [sub name] [true/false]
|Spawn a submarine at the position of the cursor.
|teleportcharacter/teleport [character name]
|Teleport the specified character to the position of the cursor. If the name parameter is omitted, the controlled character will be teleported.
|teleportsub [start/end/cursor]
|Teleport the submarine to the position of the cursor, or the start or end of the level. WARNING does not take outposts into account, so often leads to physics glitches. Only use for debugging.
|toggleaitargets
|No description is available.
|togglecampaignteleport
|Toggle on/off teleportation between campaign locations by double clicking on the campaign map. Can only be executed in Campaign mode.
|triggerevent [event id]
|Created a new event.
|unlocktalents [all/job name] [character]
|Give the specified character all the talents of the specified class.
|upgradeitem [upgrade] [level] [item tag]
|Adds an upgrade to the current targeted item.
|water/editwater
|Toggle water editing. Allows adding water into rooms by holding the left mouse button and removing it by holding the right mouse button.
- This article was updated on March 14th, 2023