All Bikini Bottom Collectible Locations – Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated includes several fan-favorite locations from the classic cartoon, and Bikini Bottom is one of the earliest places you’ll have access to. Right from the beginning of the game, you’ll be able to get a head start on your golden spatula collection, find a few lost socks, and even snag an early pair of golden underwear before you head out into the game’s first real level. You can’t 100% complete the Bikini Bottom level without obtaining a few abilities for SpongeBob first, but you can still clear out the initial area right from the get-go. Here’s where to find every golden spatula, lost sock, and golden underwear in Bikini Bottom.

All Bikini Bottom Golden Spatulas

There are 8 golden spatulas in the Bikini Bottom level. Some are available in the starting area, but the rest are locked in areas that require a certain number of golden spatulas to access. If one of the listed golden spatulas is in one of these areas, then the number of spatulas needed to access it will be denoted below. On top of the golden spatulas you can find laying around in Bikini Bottom, you can also trade shiny objects with Mr. Krabs or deliver lost socks to Patrick to receive more.

SpongeBob’s Closet Found inside SpongeBob’s pineapple. Spend 50 shiny objects to open the locked door and you’ll find the spatula inside. Collect shiny objects by exploring the nearby rooms and grab the spatula to get outside SpongeBob’s house.

On Top of the Pineapple Smash the tikis between Patrick’s rock and Squidward’s house and press the button on the floor to reveal a platform. Then, hit the floating button between Squidward’s house and SpongeBob’s pineapple to reveal a second set of platforms. Ride the first platform from Patrick’s rock to Squidward’s house, and then use the rest to jump to the top of SpongeBob’s pineapple and grab the spatula before time runs out.

Annoy Squidward Head inside Squidward’s house and speak to him. Keep jumping around to annoy him and he’ll eventually give you a golden spatula to leave him alone.

Ambush at the Tree Dome Head inside Sandy’s tree dome and defeat the robots to receive this spatula. Requires 15 golden spatulas.

On Top of Shady Shoals Stand on the pressure pad next to the police station and use the bubble bowling ability to hit the button. Then, use the springboard and platforms to reach the top of Shady Shoals to get the spatula. Requires 15 golden spatulas.

Infestation at the Krusty Krab Defeat all of the robots in the Krusty Krab to obtain this spatula. Requires 40 golden spatulas .

On Top of the Chum Bucket Find three buttons going up the right side of the Chum Bucket. Use the cruise bubble ability to hit all three buttons and a springboard will appear below. Bounce up to the top of the Chum Bucket to obtain the spatula. Requires 40 golden spatulas.

A Wall Jump in the Bucket At the back of the Chum Bucket interior, there’s a vent coming out of the wall that curves toward the ceiling. Stand on the nearby table and jump onto the vent, and then jump upward to grab the spatula floating in the air.



All Bikini Bottom Lost Socks

There are 8 lost socks in the Bikini Bottom level. Some are available in the starting area, but the rest are locked in areas that require a certain number of golden spatulas to access. If one of the listed socks is in one of these areas, then the number of spatulas needed to access it will be denoted below.

SpongeBob’s Library Head to the library of SpongeBob’s house, which can be accessed by entering a door in SpongeBob’s bedroom. Hit the button on the right side of the room to drop a giant beach ball into the room. Push the ball into the shallow pit near the entrance. Once the ball is secured in the pit, jump on top of it and hit the button above it to spawn several platforms and a springboard. Use the springboard to propel yourself onto the platforms and continue upward to grab the sock before time runs out.

Patrick’s Sock Find and speak to Patrick outside of his rock and he’ll give you this sock.

Squidward’s House Head inside Squidward’s house and destroy everything you can. Break every piece of furniture, every piece of art, and every tiki you can. Once you’ve done enough damage, the sock will appear by the window.

Patrick’s Rock Head inside Patrick’s rock and break his couch to reveal this sock.

Shady Shoals Fountain Outside of the Shady Shoals Rest Home, there’s a fountain with a gold statue spewing water. Jump onto the fountain and smack the statute to reveal the sock. Requires 15 Golden Spatulas.

Inside Shady Shoals Head inside Shady Shoals and find Mermaid Man. Hit the TV he’s watching and the sock will appear across the room on a table next to Barnacle Boy. Requires 15 Golden Spatulas.

Krusty Krab Dumpster Behind the Krusty Krab, there’s a dumpster. Hit it and the sock will appear. Requires 40 golden spatulas.

Inside the Krusty Krab After clearing the robots out of the Krusty Krab, destroy everything in the restaurant. Break every seat, tiki, barrel, and anything else you can find. After causing enough damage, the sock will appear in the crows nest. Requires 40 golden spatulas.



All Bikini Bottom Golden Underwear

There are 3 pairs of golden underwear in the entire game, and they all happen to be hidden in the Bikini Bottom level. One is available in the starting area, but the others are locked in areas that require a certain number of golden spatulas to access. If one of the listed pairs of golden underwear is in one of these areas, then the number of spatulas required to access it will be listed below.