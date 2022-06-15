As you make your way through the levels in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge, you’ll want to make sure that you’re working towards all of the Challenges that the game has to offer. You’ll be able to test your true Turtle Power by trying to complete all of these to unlock a special achievement, as well as to show off how good you truly are at the game.
Each of the levels of the game offers 3 challenges, so you’ll want to make sure you’re checking out our list of all of the challenges available in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge before you start the game!
All Challenges in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge
You’ll find that there are a few challenges that like to repeat themselves as you progress through the levels, and while some of them may sound easy, you’ll need to put all of your skills on display to make sure that you and your friends can complete all of them!
- Episode 1
- Defeat 10 Foot Soldiers by using Combo Finishers
- Defeat 2 Foot Soldiers by using traps
- Finish Level Unharmed
- Episode 2
- Defeat 2 Foot Soldiers by using Super Attacks
- Perform 1 Fling Toss
- Defeat 2 Enemies by using traps
- Episode 3
- Don’t get hurt more than 3 times from obstacles
- Finish Level Unharmed
- Defeat 5 enemies by using jump attacks
- Episode 4
- Complete the level without getting grabbed more than 5 times
- Don’t get hurt more than 4 times from obstacles
- Defeat 3 FOOT soldiers by using fling slams
- Episode 5
- Defeat 2 enemies by using traps
- Defeat 3 robots by using Heavy Swings
- Don’t get hurt more than 3 times from obstacles
- Episode 6
- Toss Enemies to break 1 clothes rack
- Defeat 5 enemies by using sliding attacks
- Finish level without using Super Attacks
- Episode 7
- Complete the level without falling into a pit
- Toss 3 enemies into pits
- Defeat 2 enemies by using traps
- Episode 8
- Don’t get hurt more than 4 times from obstacles
- Finish level unharmed
- Defeat 2 enemies by using Super Attacks
- Episode 9
- Defeat 1 enemy by using traps
- Perform 3 fling tosses
- Defeat 3 enemies by using Power Pizza
- Episode 10
- Toss enemies to break 1 FOOT Clan Crate
- Defeat 3 robots by using Super Attacks
- Don’t get hurt more than 3 times from obstacles
- Episode 11
- Defeat 2 enemies by using traps
- Defeat 5 Triceratons by using ground attacks
- Perform 5 Flying Attacks
- Episode 12
- Don’t get hurt more than 4 times from obstacles
- Defeat 10 robots by using Jump Attacks
- Defeat 5 Enemies by using Heavy Swings
- Episode 13
- Toss 2 Enemies into Pits
- Defeat 2 enemies by using Power Pizza
- Defeat 1 Stone Warriors by using Super Attacks
- Episode 14
- Don’t get hurt more than 2 times from obstacles
- Complete the level without getting grabbed more than 3 times
- Defeat 1 Stone Warrior by using Heavy Swings
- Episode 15
- Defeat 2 enemies by using traps
- Complete the level without getting grabbed more than 3 times
- Don’t get hurt more than 4 times from obstacles
- Episode 16
- Finish level without using Super Attacks
- Perform 3 throws
- Finish level unharmed
And there we have it! All of the challenges per level in Shredders Revenge! You don’t need to complete all of these, or any of them for that matter to unlock the special character at the end of the Story mode. Make sure that you’re ready and know how to use all of the attacks at your disposal as you make your way through this exciting retro throwback!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge is available June 16th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.