As you make your way through the levels in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge, you’ll want to make sure that you’re working towards all of the Challenges that the game has to offer. You’ll be able to test your true Turtle Power by trying to complete all of these to unlock a special achievement, as well as to show off how good you truly are at the game.

Each of the levels of the game offers 3 challenges, so you’ll want to make sure you’re checking out our list of all of the challenges available in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge before you start the game!

All Challenges in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge

You’ll find that there are a few challenges that like to repeat themselves as you progress through the levels, and while some of them may sound easy, you’ll need to put all of your skills on display to make sure that you and your friends can complete all of them!

Episode 1 Defeat 10 Foot Soldiers by using Combo Finishers Defeat 2 Foot Soldiers by using traps Finish Level Unharmed

Episode 2 Defeat 2 Foot Soldiers by using Super Attacks Perform 1 Fling Toss Defeat 2 Enemies by using traps

Episode 3 Don’t get hurt more than 3 times from obstacles Finish Level Unharmed Defeat 5 enemies by using jump attacks

Episode 4 Complete the level without getting grabbed more than 5 times Don’t get hurt more than 4 times from obstacles Defeat 3 FOOT soldiers by using fling slams

Episode 5 Defeat 2 enemies by using traps Defeat 3 robots by using Heavy Swings Don’t get hurt more than 3 times from obstacles

Episode 6 Toss Enemies to break 1 clothes rack Defeat 5 enemies by using sliding attacks Finish level without using Super Attacks

Episode 7 Complete the level without falling into a pit Toss 3 enemies into pits Defeat 2 enemies by using traps

Episode 8 Don’t get hurt more than 4 times from obstacles Finish level unharmed Defeat 2 enemies by using Super Attacks

Episode 9 Defeat 1 enemy by using traps Perform 3 fling tosses Defeat 3 enemies by using Power Pizza

Episode 10 Toss enemies to break 1 FOOT Clan Crate Defeat 3 robots by using Super Attacks Don’t get hurt more than 3 times from obstacles

Episode 11 Defeat 2 enemies by using traps Defeat 5 Triceratons by using ground attacks Perform 5 Flying Attacks

Episode 12 Don’t get hurt more than 4 times from obstacles Defeat 10 robots by using Jump Attacks Defeat 5 Enemies by using Heavy Swings

Episode 13 Toss 2 Enemies into Pits Defeat 2 enemies by using Power Pizza Defeat 1 Stone Warriors by using Super Attacks

Episode 14 Don’t get hurt more than 2 times from obstacles Complete the level without getting grabbed more than 3 times Defeat 1 Stone Warrior by using Heavy Swings

Episode 15 Defeat 2 enemies by using traps Complete the level without getting grabbed more than 3 times Don’t get hurt more than 4 times from obstacles

Episode 16 Finish level without using Super Attacks Perform 3 throws Finish level unharmed



And there we have it! All of the challenges per level in Shredders Revenge! You don’t need to complete all of these, or any of them for that matter to unlock the special character at the end of the Story mode. Make sure that you’re ready and know how to use all of the attacks at your disposal as you make your way through this exciting retro throwback!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredders Revenge is available June 16th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.