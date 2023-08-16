Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Superstar mode is a lot of fun in Madden 24, where players can bring their character through the pro leagues. Before you can get to the professional league, though, you must do well during the Combine. One part of the Combine includes an interview filled with questions. This guide will cover all the questions and answers for the Combine interview in Madden NFL 24.

Complete List of All Combine Interview Answers in Madden 24 Superstar Mode

Below you will find all the questions, in the order they are asked during the Combine interview in Madden 24. Work through this list as the interviewer asks the questions, and you will receive 100 percent.

Question Answer Which of the following countries which an NFL game has not been played in? Italy Which quarterback caught a touchdown pass on the famous “Philly Special” in the Super Bowl? 5 Adrian Peterson was beat out in a fan vote by what Hall of Fame running back to be on the cover of Madden’s 25th anniversary edition? Barry Sanders Four touchdowns + three successful PATs + two field goals = ? 33 (24 + 3 + 6) Which state is NOT home to an NFL team? Oklahoma Who is the only NFL coach to appear in four consecutive conference championships with two different franchises? Andy Reid Chad Johnson Jersey Numbers + Bengals Super Bowl wins = 85 (85 + 0) Which team did John Madden coach to their first Super Bowl title? Raiders How many seconds is the NFL play clock? 40 One touchdown + one successful two-point conversation (conversion) + two field goals = 14 (6 + 2 + 6) Which Hall of Fame running back is the NFL’s Man of the Year award named after? Walter Payton What is the color of the flag a coach would throw onto the field if he wanted the previous play to be reviewed? Red Which member of the Seattle Seahawks “Legion of Boom” defense was on the cover of Madden 15? Richard Sherman What city did the Colts franchise play in before moving to Indianapolis, Indiana? Baltimore What city did the Titans franchise play in before moving to Nashville, Tennessee? Houston Which is the only franchise to start the season 0-4 but still make the playoffs? The San Diego Chargers Aaron Rodgers Jersey Number + Patrick Mahomes Jersey Number – Joe Burrow Jersey Number = 14 (8 + 15 – 9) What member of the Rams “Greatest Show on Turf” team was on the cover of Madden 23? Marshall Faulk After winning the MVP award in 2005, which running back was on the cover of Madden 07? Shaun Alexander Which of the following has NOT been a matchup in the Super Bowl? Pittsburgh vs. San Francisco How many timeouts does a team get per half? 3 Which city did Peyton Manning famously use as an audible during his tenure with the Denver Broncos? Omaha Chad Johnson led the NFL in receiving yards in 2006 as a member of what team? Cincinnati Bengals How many defensive backs are on the field if a Defense is in Dime? 6 After meeting in the Super Bowl the previous season, which two players shared the cover of Madden 10? Larry Fitzgerald and Troy Polamalu Numbers of teams in each conference + number of points a field goal is worth = ? 19 (16 + 3) An illegal contact penalty occurs when a defensive player makes contact with a receiver beyond how many yards? 5 yards A formation where the ball is snapped directly to a running backs or wide receiver instead of the QB is commonly called what? Wildcat Offense After winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2006, what player was on the cover of Madden 08? Vince Young What former Madden cover athlete did Peyton Hills beat out in a fan vote to be on the cover of Madden 12? Michael Vick Which personnel alignment indicates there are two WR’s, one RB, and two TE’s on the field? 12 Personnel Which of the following states is NOT home to at least two NFL teams? Arizona Number of teams Peyton Manning played for + number of teams Brett Favre played for = ? 6 (2 + 4) Which of the following quarterbacks was NOT a former number one overall pick in the NFL Draft? Joe Montana In the Super Bowl era, which pair of division rivals are the only teams to compete undefeated regular seasons? New England and Miami Number of points a Safety is worth + number of teams that make the Playoffs each season = ? 16 (2 + 14) Despite their names, what state do the New York Jets and New York Giants play their home games in? New Jersey In 2021, T.J. Watt tied what New York Giants player’s record of 22.5 sacks in a single season? Michael Strahan What yard line does a team attempt a 2-point conversion from? 2-yard line Which NFL owner famously said, “Just win, baby!”? Al Davis How many yards does an onside kick need to go for the kicking team to successfully recover? 10 yards Which team famously sang “The Super Bowl Shuffle” before winning their franchise’s only Super Bowl to date? Chicago Bears What is the name of the team John Madden put together each year based on who he thought played the game of football the way it should be played? All-Madden Who are the only teammates who were on the cover of Madden in consecutive years? Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady What city did the Chargers franchise play in before moving to Los Angeles, California? San Diego How many yards is the defense penalized for roughing the passer? 15 yards John Madden is synonymous with what Thanksgiving dish? Turducken When a Quarterback takes a knee to end the game, what is the formation popularly called? Victory Formation Which of the following matchups was the only Super Bowl to go to overtime? New England vs. Atlanta Following a touchback on a kickoff, what yard line does the ball come out to? 25-yard line Though he never played a game in the NFL, what team drafted John Madden in 1958? Philadelphia Eagles Which NFC team is known as “America’s Team?” Dallas Cowboys Lamar Jackson was on the cover of Madden 21. Who is the only other Baltimore Raven to appear on the cover? Ray Lewis What Pittsburgh Steeler running back pulled in the catch on “The Immaculate Reception?” Franco Harris Which southern city has hosted a record 11 Super Bowls? Miami Number of ‘72 Dolphins losses + number of Tom Brady Super Bowl wins = ? 7 (0 + 7) What year was the original John Madden Football game released? 1988 What other professional sport did Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson play during their NFL careers? Baseball What does RPO stand for? Run Pass Option Who holds the record for the all-time leading scorer in NFL history? Adam Vinatieri Which city has never hosted a Super Bowl? Chicago Who did John Madden share the announce booth with for eight Super Bowls? Pat Summerall The New England Patriots play in what Boston suburb? Foxborough In 2000, who was the first player to appear on the cover of Madden without Coach Madden also on the cover? Eddie George At least how many offensive players must be on the line of scrimmage? 7

Related: How to Hit the Griddy in Madden 24

Tips for Succeeding in the Combine

The Combine is important, considering it can make or break where you place in the draft, and doing poorly can lead to a bad start in the season. There are a few ways to do well in the Combine, and the good news is that Madden 24 makes it user-friendly.

When I participated in the Combine, I had to do weightlifting, the 40-yard dash, the jumping test, and routes. When you first start each trial, read the instructions carefully and get the controls down. Skipping the instructions can lead to a high time in the 40, low reps in weightlifting, etc. This is a great way to get more prepared for the challenge to come.

Additionally, the game allows you to retry if you do poorly the first time. So if you aren’t satisfied with your score, just hit the retry button and put more effort into the second round.

At the end of the day, if you don’t like how the draft goes after the Combine, you can always start over and create a new character. Good luck out there, and soon you’ll rise to the top of the charts and become a highly-ranked NFL player!

- This article was updated on August 16th, 2023