All Confirmed Guest Characters In Like A Dragon: Ishin!

As gamers prepare to jump into the newest Like A Dragon title, formerly known as the Yakuza series, they’ll be in for a history lesson in ancient Japanese culture. Not only do all of these familiar faces share real-world names and stories with actual historical figures, but this retelling of tales from the Bakumatsu period also aims to shine a light on this Edo period drama.

But, not everything needs to be set in true reality, as there are a few real-world celebrities that will be making cameo appearances in this title. Some make a little bit of sense, and others are just completely off-the-wall bonkers, and we are here for all of it. While swinging a sword to dispatch your foes, get ready to call on the help of a popular V-Tuber to aid you in battle with all of these cameo guest characters in Like A Dragon: Ishin!

All Confirmed Guest Characters In Ishin!

The Like A Dragon franchise is known for its slightly over-the-top sense of style and flair, and it looks like Like A Dragon: Ishin! will be following suit quite nicely. Alongside familiar faces like Kiyru and Majima, players can look forward to summoning the help of these real-world icons on the battlefield:

Kenny Omega – AEW Wrestler

Rahul Kohli – Actor (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor)

Cohh Carnage – Twitch Streamer

Nyatasha Nyanners – V-Tuber

Vampy Bit Me – Cosplay Celebrity

Alex Moukala – Composer

While on the field, players can call on their help via the Trooper Card system, which will give players a variety of different buffs that they can use to dispatch their enemies much easier than ever before. For those hoping to experience Ishin! in a more vanilla sense, the Trooper Cards are an optional piece to this particular title, so it can play just as you remember it — if you imported it and played with a guide.

While it is unclear if more cards will be added in the future, all of these characters will be available at launch as free downloads, so players hoping to jump into the battle with Kenny Omega at their side won’t need to shell out any sort of cash to unlock him.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! will be available on February 21, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023