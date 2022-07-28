All CS:GO Ranks in Order – Full CS:GO Ranking System, Explained

Counter-Strike has always been a competitive shooter but there had never really been an easily accessible competitive scene until Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has a built-in ranked mode that will match you with four other teammates and put you up against another team of five to see who can win 15 rounds first. As with any game with a competitive system, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has its own ranks everyone wants to earn. Let’s go over how the competitive system for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive works.

How Do You Gain Ranks In Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Unlike the ranked system for League of Legends, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a bit more secretive with what is going on with your rank. You don’t see any points that are adding up to your rank up, you will just go up or down a rank after some wins and losses. For the most part, if you go on a winning streak you can expect to rank up and if you lose four or five games in a row you may notice your rank has subtly dropped down.

Players have theorized in the past that there may be some correlation between your in-game statline and your rank progress but this has never been confirmed. All you can really do is focus on winning and doing well if you want to rank up

What Are The Ranks In Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

While it may be hard to tell how close you are to ranking up, the actual ranks for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive are quite simple. You can divide the ranking system of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive into three tiers; Silver, Nova and Master, and Distinguished Master Guardian.

For the ranks, you will be looking at Silver 1 through Silver 4, Silver Elite, Silver Elite Master, Gold Nova 1 through Gold Nova 4, Master Guardian 1, Master Guardian 2, Master Guardian Elite, Distinguished Master Guardian, Legendary Eagle, Legendary Eagle Master, Supreme Master Guardian First Class, and Global Elite.

The ranks count up instead of down like League of Legends and Valorant ranks do. A majority of the player base resides in the high Silver through Gold Nova ranks so don’t be ashamed if you find yourself there. If you need any more help with Cunter-Strike: Global Offensive make sure to check out our other guides.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is available now on PC.