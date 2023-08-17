In Phasmophobia, ghost hunters can utilize various equipment to detect the type of ghost present or achieve their objectives. These helpful tools can be purchased with the in-game currency earned through successful gameplay. Additionally, following the Ascension update, players can now access three different tiers of equipment, which significantly expands the available options and improves the usefulness of the base equipment. Here are all equipment tiers in Phasmophobia in an easy-to-read guide so you know exactly what a specific piece of equipment can do based on its tier and if it is worth upgrading.
All Item Tiers in Phasmophobia
Depending on the type of ghost hunt you find yourself in will dictate the type of equipment and tier you want to use. Click on the link below to be taken to a specific item:
- Crucifix
- D.O.T.S. Projector
- EMF Reader
- Firelight
- Flashlight
- Ghost Writing Book
- Headgear
- Igniter
- Incense
- Motion Sensor
- Parabolic Microphone
- Photo Camera
- Salt
- Sanity Medication
- Sound Sensor
- Spirit Box
- Thermometer
- Tripod
- UV Light
- Video Camera
Crucifix
- Tier 1: 3 Meter Range | 2 Uses | Placeable | Consumable
- Tier 2: 4 Meter Range | 2 Uses | Placeable | Consumable
- Tier 3: Prevents One Cursed Hunt | 4 Meter Range | 2 Uses | Placeable | Consumable
D.O.T.S. Projector
- Tier 1: Narrow Spotlight | 5 Meter Range | Handheld | Electronic
- Tier 2: Area Light | 2.5 Meter Range | Placeable | Electronic
- Tier 3: Wide Spotlight | 7 Meter Range | Placeable | Scanning | Electronic
EMF Reader
- Tier 1: 1.7 Meter Range | Low Accuracy | Electronic
- Tier 2: 1.7 Meter Range | High Accuracy | Audio Indicator | Electronic
- Tier 3: 3.5 Meter Range | High Accuracy | Audio Indicator | Display Screen | Distance Indicator | Directional Indicator | Electronic
Firelight
- Tier 1: 2 Meter Range | 3 Minute Duration | 33% Sanity Drain Reduction | Placeable | Consumable
- Tier 2: 2 Meter Range | 5 Minute Duration | 50% Sanity Drain Reduction | Placeable | Consumable
- Tier 3: 2 Meter Range | 66% Sanity Drain Reduction Waterproof | Placeable | Consumable
Flashlight
- Tier 1: Narrow Spotlight | Low Intensity | Electronic
- Tier 2: Narrow Spotlight | Medium Intensity | Electronic
- Tier 3: Wide Spotlight | High Intensity | Electronic
Ghost Writing Book
- Tier 1: 3 Meter Range | Low Interaction Rate
- Tier 2: 4 Meter Range | Medium Interaction Rate
- Tier 3: 5 Meter Range | High Interaction Rate
Head Gear
- Tier 1: Head Slot | Medium Image Quality | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic
- Tier 2: Head Slot | Low Intensity | Narrow Spotlight | Electronic
- Tier 3: Head Slot | Night Vision | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic
Igniter
- Tier 1: 10 Second Duration | 10 Uses | Consumable
- Tier 2: 5 Minute Duration | Consumable
- Tier 3: 10 Minute Duration | Waterproof | Consumable
Incense
- Tier 1: 3 Meter Range | 5 Second Duration | Consumable
- Tier 2: 4 Meter Range | 6 Second Duration | Slows Ghost During Hunts | Consumable
- Tier 3: 5 Meter Range | 7 Second Duration | Halts Ghost During Hunts
Motion Sensor
- Tier 1: Line Sensor Shape | Light Indicator | Placeable | Electronic
- Tier 2: Line and Cone Sensor Shape | Light Indicator | Audio Indicator | Placeable | Electronic
- Tier 3: Circle Sensor Shape | Scanning | Light Indicator | Audio Indicator | Placeable | Electronic
Parabolic Microphone
- Tier 1: 20 Meter Range
- Tier 2: 30 Meter Range | Display Screen | Electronic
- Tier 3: 30 Meter Range | Display Screen | Distance Indicator | Directional Indicator | Electronic
Photo Camera
- Tier 1: High Time Between Photos
- Tier 2: Medium Time Between PHotos | Display Screen | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic
- Tier 3: Low Time Between Photos | Display Screen | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic
Salt
- Tier 1: 2 Uses | Consumable
- Tier 2: 3 Uses | Consumable
- Tier 3: 3 Uses | Slows Ghost During Hunts | Consumable
Sanity Medication
- Tier 1: 38 Second Sanity Restoration Speed | Consumable
- Tier 2: 28 Second Sanity Restoration Speed | Consumable
- Tier 3: 10 Secon Sanity Restoration Speed | 10 Second Sprint Boost | Consumable
Sound Sensor
- Tier 1: Ranges 5 and 10 | Circle Sensor Shape | Placeable | Electronic
- Tier 2: Ranges 5, 10, and 15 | Circle Sensor Shape | Placeable | Electronic
- Tier 3: Ranges 5, 10, and 15 | Circle, Cone, and Side Sensor Shapes | Placeable | Electronic
Spirit Box
- Tier 1: 3 Meter Range | Low Audio Quality | Low Response Rate | Electronic
- Tier 2: 4 Meter Range | Medium Audio Quality | Medium Response Rate | Display Screen | Electronic
- Tier 3: 5 Meter Range | High Audio Quality | High Response Rate | Electronic
Thermometer
- Tier 1: Medium Accuracy | Low Sample Speed
- Tier 2: High Accuracy | Medium Sample Speed | Electronic
- Tier 3: High Accuracy | High Sample Speed | Electronic
Tripod
- Tier 1: Placeable | Medium Knockdown Chance
- Tier 2: Placeable| Rotation Control | Medium Knockdown Chance
- Tier 3: Placeable | Rotation Control | Low Knockdown Chance
UV Light
- Tier 1: 60 Second Duration | 10 UV Charge Time | Area Light
- Tier 2: 5 UV Charge Time | Narrow Spotlight | Electronic
- Tier 3: 1.5 UV Charge Time | Wide Spotlight | Electronic
Video Camera
- Tier 1: Low Image Quality | High Paranormal Interference | Electronic | High Knockdown Chance
- Tier 2: Medium Image Quality | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic | High Knockdown Chance
- Tier 3: High Image Quality | Low Paranormal Interference | Electronic | High Knockdown Chance
Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Phasmophobia on my Lenovo gaming laptop.
