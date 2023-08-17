Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Phasmophobia, ghost hunters can utilize various equipment to detect the type of ghost present or achieve their objectives. These helpful tools can be purchased with the in-game currency earned through successful gameplay. Additionally, following the Ascension update, players can now access three different tiers of equipment, which significantly expands the available options and improves the usefulness of the base equipment. Here are all equipment tiers in Phasmophobia in an easy-to-read guide so you know exactly what a specific piece of equipment can do based on its tier and if it is worth upgrading.

All Item Tiers in Phasmophobia

Depending on the type of ghost hunt you find yourself in will dictate the type of equipment and tier you want to use. Click on the link below to be taken to a specific item:

Crucifix

Tier 1: 3 Meter Range | 2 Uses | Placeable | Consumable

3 Meter Range | 2 Uses | Placeable | Consumable Tier 2: 4 Meter Range | 2 Uses | Placeable | Consumable

4 Meter Range | 2 Uses | Placeable | Consumable Tier 3: Prevents One Cursed Hunt | 4 Meter Range | 2 Uses | Placeable | Consumable

D.O.T.S. Projector

Tier 1: Narrow Spotlight | 5 Meter Range | Handheld | Electronic

Narrow Spotlight | 5 Meter Range | Handheld | Electronic Tier 2: Area Light | 2.5 Meter Range | Placeable | Electronic

Area Light | 2.5 Meter Range | Placeable | Electronic Tier 3: Wide Spotlight | 7 Meter Range | Placeable | Scanning | Electronic

EMF Reader

Tier 1: 1.7 Meter Range | Low Accuracy | Electronic

1.7 Meter Range | Low Accuracy | Electronic Tier 2: 1.7 Meter Range | High Accuracy | Audio Indicator | Electronic

1.7 Meter Range | High Accuracy | Audio Indicator | Electronic Tier 3: 3.5 Meter Range | High Accuracy | Audio Indicator | Display Screen | Distance Indicator | Directional Indicator | Electronic

Firelight

Tier 1: 2 Meter Range | 3 Minute Duration | 33% Sanity Drain Reduction | Placeable | Consumable

2 Meter Range | 3 Minute Duration | 33% Sanity Drain Reduction | Placeable | Consumable Tier 2: 2 Meter Range | 5 Minute Duration | 50% Sanity Drain Reduction | Placeable | Consumable

2 Meter Range | 5 Minute Duration | 50% Sanity Drain Reduction | Placeable | Consumable Tier 3: 2 Meter Range | 66% Sanity Drain Reduction Waterproof | Placeable | Consumable

Flashlight

Tier 1: Narrow Spotlight | Low Intensity | Electronic

Narrow Spotlight | Low Intensity | Electronic Tier 2: Narrow Spotlight | Medium Intensity | Electronic

Narrow Spotlight | Medium Intensity | Electronic Tier 3: Wide Spotlight | High Intensity | Electronic

Ghost Writing Book

Tier 1: 3 Meter Range | Low Interaction Rate

3 Meter Range | Low Interaction Rate Tier 2: 4 Meter Range | Medium Interaction Rate

4 Meter Range | Medium Interaction Rate Tier 3: 5 Meter Range | High Interaction Rate

Head Gear

Tier 1: Head Slot | Medium Image Quality | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic

Head Slot | Medium Image Quality | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic Tier 2: Head Slot | Low Intensity | Narrow Spotlight | Electronic

Head Slot | Low Intensity | Narrow Spotlight | Electronic Tier 3: Head Slot | Night Vision | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic

Igniter

Tier 1: 10 Second Duration | 10 Uses | Consumable

10 Second Duration | 10 Uses | Consumable Tier 2: 5 Minute Duration | Consumable

5 Minute Duration | Consumable Tier 3: 10 Minute Duration | Waterproof | Consumable

Incense

Tier 1: 3 Meter Range | 5 Second Duration | Consumable

3 Meter Range | 5 Second Duration | Consumable Tier 2: 4 Meter Range | 6 Second Duration | Slows Ghost During Hunts | Consumable

4 Meter Range | 6 Second Duration | Slows Ghost During Hunts | Consumable Tier 3: 5 Meter Range | 7 Second Duration | Halts Ghost During Hunts

Motion Sensor

Tier 1: Line Sensor Shape | Light Indicator | Placeable | Electronic

Line Sensor Shape | Light Indicator | Placeable | Electronic Tier 2: Line and Cone Sensor Shape | Light Indicator | Audio Indicator | Placeable | Electronic

Line and Cone Sensor Shape | Light Indicator | Audio Indicator | Placeable | Electronic Tier 3: Circle Sensor Shape | Scanning | Light Indicator | Audio Indicator | Placeable | Electronic

Parabolic Microphone

Tier 1: 20 Meter Range

20 Meter Range Tier 2: 30 Meter Range | Display Screen | Electronic

30 Meter Range | Display Screen | Electronic Tier 3: 30 Meter Range | Display Screen | Distance Indicator | Directional Indicator | Electronic

Photo Camera

Tier 1: High Time Between Photos

High Time Between Photos Tier 2: Medium Time Between PHotos | Display Screen | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic

Medium Time Between PHotos | Display Screen | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic Tier 3: Low Time Between Photos | Display Screen | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic

Salt

Tier 1: 2 Uses | Consumable

2 Uses | Consumable Tier 2: 3 Uses | Consumable

3 Uses | Consumable Tier 3: 3 Uses | Slows Ghost During Hunts | Consumable

Sanity Medication

Tier 1: 38 Second Sanity Restoration Speed | Consumable

38 Second Sanity Restoration Speed | Consumable Tier 2: 28 Second Sanity Restoration Speed | Consumable

28 Second Sanity Restoration Speed | Consumable Tier 3: 10 Secon Sanity Restoration Speed | 10 Second Sprint Boost | Consumable

Sound Sensor

Tier 1: Ranges 5 and 10 | Circle Sensor Shape | Placeable | Electronic

Ranges 5 and 10 | Circle Sensor Shape | Placeable | Electronic Tier 2: Ranges 5, 10, and 15 | Circle Sensor Shape | Placeable | Electronic

Ranges 5, 10, and 15 | Circle Sensor Shape | Placeable | Electronic Tier 3: Ranges 5, 10, and 15 | Circle, Cone, and Side Sensor Shapes | Placeable | Electronic

Spirit Box

Tier 1: 3 Meter Range | Low Audio Quality | Low Response Rate | Electronic

3 Meter Range | Low Audio Quality | Low Response Rate | Electronic Tier 2: 4 Meter Range | Medium Audio Quality | Medium Response Rate | Display Screen | Electronic

4 Meter Range | Medium Audio Quality | Medium Response Rate | Display Screen | Electronic Tier 3: 5 Meter Range | High Audio Quality | High Response Rate | Electronic

Thermometer

Tier 1: Medium Accuracy | Low Sample Speed

Medium Accuracy | Low Sample Speed Tier 2: High Accuracy | Medium Sample Speed | Electronic

High Accuracy | Medium Sample Speed | Electronic Tier 3: High Accuracy | High Sample Speed | Electronic

Tripod

Tier 1: Placeable | Medium Knockdown Chance

Placeable | Medium Knockdown Chance Tier 2: Placeable| Rotation Control | Medium Knockdown Chance

Placeable| Rotation Control | Medium Knockdown Chance Tier 3: Placeable | Rotation Control | Low Knockdown Chance

UV Light

Tier 1: 60 Second Duration | 10 UV Charge Time | Area Light

60 Second Duration | 10 UV Charge Time | Area Light Tier 2: 5 UV Charge Time | Narrow Spotlight | Electronic

5 UV Charge Time | Narrow Spotlight | Electronic Tier 3: 1.5 UV Charge Time | Wide Spotlight | Electronic

Video Camera

Tier 1: Low Image Quality | High Paranormal Interference | Electronic | High Knockdown Chance

Low Image Quality | High Paranormal Interference | Electronic | High Knockdown Chance Tier 2: Medium Image Quality | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic | High Knockdown Chance

Medium Image Quality | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic | High Knockdown Chance Tier 3: High Image Quality | Low Paranormal Interference | Electronic | High Knockdown Chance

