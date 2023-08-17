All Equipment Tiers in Phasmophobia

Here are all equipment tiers in Phasmophobia after the Ascension update, so you know precisely what every tier does for each piece of equipment!

August 17th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
In Phasmophobia, ghost hunters can utilize various equipment to detect the type of ghost present or achieve their objectives. These helpful tools can be purchased with the in-game currency earned through successful gameplay. Additionally, following the Ascension update, players can now access three different tiers of equipment, which significantly expands the available options and improves the usefulness of the base equipment. Here are all equipment tiers in Phasmophobia in an easy-to-read guide so you know exactly what a specific piece of equipment can do based on its tier and if it is worth upgrading.

All Item Tiers in Phasmophobia

In-game-Screenshot-from-Phasmophobia
Depending on the type of ghost hunt you find yourself in will dictate the type of equipment and tier you want to use. Click on the link below to be taken to a specific item:

Crucifix

  • Tier 1: 3 Meter Range | 2 Uses | Placeable | Consumable
  • Tier 2: 4 Meter Range | 2 Uses | Placeable | Consumable
  • Tier 3: Prevents One Cursed Hunt | 4 Meter Range | 2 Uses | Placeable | Consumable

D.O.T.S. Projector

  • Tier 1: Narrow Spotlight | 5 Meter Range | Handheld | Electronic
  • Tier 2: Area Light | 2.5 Meter Range | Placeable | Electronic
  • Tier 3: Wide Spotlight | 7 Meter Range | Placeable | Scanning | Electronic

EMF Reader

  • Tier 1: 1.7 Meter Range | Low Accuracy | Electronic
  • Tier 2: 1.7 Meter Range | High Accuracy | Audio Indicator | Electronic
  • Tier 3: 3.5 Meter Range | High Accuracy | Audio Indicator | Display Screen | Distance Indicator | Directional Indicator | Electronic

Firelight

  • Tier 1: 2 Meter Range | 3 Minute Duration | 33% Sanity Drain Reduction | Placeable | Consumable
  • Tier 2: 2 Meter Range | 5 Minute Duration | 50% Sanity Drain Reduction | Placeable | Consumable
  • Tier 3: 2 Meter Range | 66% Sanity Drain Reduction Waterproof | Placeable | Consumable

Flashlight

  • Tier 1: Narrow Spotlight | Low Intensity | Electronic
  • Tier 2: Narrow Spotlight | Medium Intensity | Electronic
  • Tier 3: Wide Spotlight | High Intensity | Electronic

Ghost Writing Book

  • Tier 1: 3 Meter Range | Low Interaction Rate
  • Tier 2: 4 Meter Range | Medium Interaction Rate
  • Tier 3: 5 Meter Range | High Interaction Rate

Head Gear

  • Tier 1: Head Slot | Medium Image Quality | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic
  • Tier 2: Head Slot | Low Intensity | Narrow Spotlight | Electronic
  • Tier 3: Head Slot | Night Vision | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic

Igniter

  • Tier 1: 10 Second Duration | 10 Uses | Consumable
  • Tier 2: 5 Minute Duration | Consumable
  • Tier 3: 10 Minute Duration | Waterproof | Consumable

Incense

  • Tier 1: 3 Meter Range | 5 Second Duration | Consumable
  • Tier 2: 4 Meter Range | 6 Second Duration | Slows Ghost During Hunts | Consumable
  • Tier 3: 5 Meter Range | 7 Second Duration | Halts Ghost During Hunts

Motion Sensor

  • Tier 1: Line Sensor Shape | Light Indicator | Placeable | Electronic
  • Tier 2: Line and Cone Sensor Shape | Light Indicator | Audio Indicator | Placeable | Electronic
  • Tier 3: Circle Sensor Shape | Scanning | Light Indicator | Audio Indicator | Placeable | Electronic

Parabolic Microphone

  • Tier 1: 20 Meter Range
  • Tier 2: 30 Meter Range | Display Screen | Electronic
  • Tier 3: 30 Meter Range | Display Screen | Distance Indicator | Directional Indicator | Electronic

Photo Camera

  • Tier 1: High Time Between Photos
  • Tier 2: Medium Time Between PHotos | Display Screen | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic
  • Tier 3: Low Time Between Photos | Display Screen | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic

Salt

  • Tier 1: 2 Uses | Consumable
  • Tier 2: 3 Uses | Consumable
  • Tier 3: 3 Uses | Slows Ghost During Hunts | Consumable

Sanity Medication

  • Tier 1: 38 Second Sanity Restoration Speed | Consumable
  • Tier 2: 28 Second Sanity Restoration Speed | Consumable
  • Tier 3: 10 Secon Sanity Restoration Speed | 10 Second Sprint Boost | Consumable

Sound Sensor

  • Tier 1: Ranges 5 and 10 | Circle Sensor Shape | Placeable | Electronic
  • Tier 2: Ranges 5, 10, and 15 | Circle Sensor Shape | Placeable | Electronic
  • Tier 3: Ranges 5, 10, and 15 | Circle, Cone, and Side Sensor Shapes | Placeable | Electronic

Spirit Box

  • Tier 1: 3 Meter Range | Low Audio Quality | Low Response Rate | Electronic
  • Tier 2: 4 Meter Range | Medium Audio Quality | Medium Response Rate | Display Screen | Electronic
  • Tier 3: 5 Meter Range | High Audio Quality | High Response Rate | Electronic

Thermometer

  • Tier 1: Medium Accuracy | Low Sample Speed
  • Tier 2: High Accuracy | Medium Sample Speed | Electronic
  • Tier 3: High Accuracy | High Sample Speed | Electronic

Tripod

  • Tier 1: Placeable | Medium Knockdown Chance
  • Tier 2: Placeable| Rotation Control | Medium Knockdown Chance
  • Tier 3: Placeable | Rotation Control | Low Knockdown Chance

UV Light

  • Tier 1: 60 Second Duration | 10 UV Charge Time | Area Light
  • Tier 2: 5 UV Charge Time | Narrow Spotlight | Electronic
  • Tier 3: 1.5 UV Charge Time | Wide Spotlight | Electronic

Video Camera

  • Tier 1: Low Image Quality | High Paranormal Interference | Electronic | High Knockdown Chance
  • Tier 2: Medium Image Quality | Medium Paranormal Interference | Electronic | High Knockdown Chance
  • Tier 3: High Image Quality | Low Paranormal Interference | Electronic | High Knockdown Chance

